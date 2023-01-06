ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty pleas entered in vehicle theft, criminal damage cases

A Cameron man has pleaded guilty to one felony, three misdemeanors and one forfeiture in three cases, one of which stood him accused of stealing a truck after striking a trampoline at a residence in the town of Dovre.

David C. Winger, 38, who has had previous addresses listed as Amery and Rice Lake, pleaded guilty to felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor criminal damage to property in a case filed on Dec. 27, 2021. Two felony bail jumping charges and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, a man told authorities that Winger, who was his brother-in-law, had stolen his wife’s black 2004 Dodge Ram and had driven a semi to the residence and struck a trampoline in the yard prior to taking the pickup.

In another case filed on Dec. 20, 2021, Winger pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer — as well as carrying a facsimile firearm, which is a forfeiture. A felony of bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, Winger was test driving a Mustang at a dealership and walked into the office holding a gun. An employee said he was scared for his life and told Winger he could take whatever he wanted.

While Winger started to write stuff down, the employee snuck past him, ran to his car, fled home and called police. When he returned to the office after he heard the defendant had been caught, he reported damage.

Rice Lake police officers had pulled Winger over and saw an AR 15-style rifle in the driver’s seat. The defendant resisted being arrested, and the AR 15-style rifle was a BB gun with a realistic style optic, hand guard and magazine.

A felony charge of bail jumping was dismissed but read into the record in the third case, which was filed on Jan. 10, 2022.

Winger’s sentencing hearing has been set for March 20.

WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County

KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after a traffic stop in Dunn County Sunday afternoon. 35-year-old Tanner Weiss of Wilson was arrested after a traffic stop for a license plate violation at 2:06 p.m. Sunday near the Knapp exit on Interstate 94 westbound.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Charges Against Former Siren Police Chief Dismissed

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- A criminal case charging Christopher Sybers, former Siren, WI Police Chief, with 4th-degree sexual assault has been dismissed. Sybers entered into a deferred agreement on the case in July 2022. Sybers appeared most recently in Burnett County Circuit Court on January 9, 2023, for a hearing regarding his case.
SIREN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff

A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
mygateway.news

Snowmobile, car accidents reported before the new year

PIERCE COUNTY, WI – Two accidents were reported prior to the New Year holiday, beginning on Monday, December 26 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injured snowmobile rider located on the trail near US Highway 10 and County Road CC in Salem Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Wrestling team escapes burning bus in western WI

BARRON, Wis. — A Wisconsin college wrestling team was forced to grapple with more than their opponents after a coach bus exploded into flames Saturday evening in Barron County. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 53 near the intersection with Highway 8, not far from the community...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Siren Results In Multiple Arrests

SIREN, Wis. (DrydenWire) -- Three people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Siren, WI. According to the Siren Police Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Siren Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence within the village limits, resulting in the confiscation of illegal substances, arrests, and citations.
SIREN, WI
B105

Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam

If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WISSOTA HIGH SHORES SUPPER CLUB

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Wissota High Shores Supper Club for the Sunshine Award. On Veterans Day they offered a free meal to veterans, allowing the veterans to choose anything on the menu for dinner. Their generosity will not be forgotten. Dan Layhew.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin

LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
LUCK, WI
