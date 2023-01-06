Guilty pleas entered in vehicle theft, criminal damage cases

A Cameron man has pleaded guilty to one felony, three misdemeanors and one forfeiture in three cases, one of which stood him accused of stealing a truck after striking a trampoline at a residence in the town of Dovre.

David C. Winger, 38, who has had previous addresses listed as Amery and Rice Lake, pleaded guilty to felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor criminal damage to property in a case filed on Dec. 27, 2021. Two felony bail jumping charges and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, a man told authorities that Winger, who was his brother-in-law, had stolen his wife’s black 2004 Dodge Ram and had driven a semi to the residence and struck a trampoline in the yard prior to taking the pickup.

In another case filed on Dec. 20, 2021, Winger pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer — as well as carrying a facsimile firearm, which is a forfeiture. A felony of bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, Winger was test driving a Mustang at a dealership and walked into the office holding a gun. An employee said he was scared for his life and told Winger he could take whatever he wanted.

While Winger started to write stuff down, the employee snuck past him, ran to his car, fled home and called police. When he returned to the office after he heard the defendant had been caught, he reported damage.

Rice Lake police officers had pulled Winger over and saw an AR 15-style rifle in the driver’s seat. The defendant resisted being arrested, and the AR 15-style rifle was a BB gun with a realistic style optic, hand guard and magazine.

A felony charge of bail jumping was dismissed but read into the record in the third case, which was filed on Jan. 10, 2022.

Winger’s sentencing hearing has been set for March 20.