Over 30 guns seized as a result of a Minneapolis traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police seized 31 guns along with a "variety of drugs and lots of cash" as a result of a traffic stop Thursday.

Agents went to the home of the suspect they pulled over where they say they found more contraband.

Police say the suspect is facing charges in Hennepin County.