Minneapolis, MN

Over 30 guns seized as a result of a Minneapolis traffic stop

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police seized 31 guns along with a "variety of drugs and lots of cash" as a result of a traffic stop Thursday.

Between the two scenes, agents seized 31 guns. Minnesota BCA

Agents went to the home of the suspect they pulled over where they say they found more contraband.

Police say the suspect is facing charges in Hennepin County.

Darryl Lick
4d ago

and the officers will be investigated for violating the laws prohibiting the traffic stop and the corrupt city council members and Small Freys mandate prohibiting stopping poc for any petty misdemeanor traffic infraction. The charges will be tossed by girlfriend beater Keith Ellingson.

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

The Henn Co Judges will give them probation, our only hope is for the Feds to take over all gun cases

Jean Innes
4d ago

one 🛑 and THIRTY Gun's .Thx those officers in BLUE

