Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers single-game tournaments

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Sporting News
Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable
Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
Sporting News
Texans 2023 NFL Draft order: What will Houston do at No. 2 overall after Bears take top pick?
Even when the Texans win, they lose — the top overall pick, in this case. Houston entered the final week of the 2022 season with a 2-13-1 record, needing only to lose vs. the Colts to secure the top overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. But a last-minute, 32-31 victory over Indianapolis — complete with a touchdown on fourth-and-20 and ensuing 2-point conversion — means the Texans will pick second overall in April.
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin live-tweets Bills' game vs. Patriots from hospital bed: 'OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!'
Damar Hamlin made his return to social media on Saturday, and he's back in full force on Sunday. The Bills safety is live-tweeting from his hospital bed as he watches his team battle the Patriots and fight for playoff seeding. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati...
Sporting News
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 10
There are six games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Suns-Warriors, Magic-Trail Blazers, and Pistons-76ers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News
49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday wants permanent head coaching gig with Colts, promises 'significant change' during final press conference
Jeff Saturday's eight-game tenure as Colts interim head coach came to an uninspiring end with a defeat to the downtrodden Texans on Sunday. Under Saturday's tutelage, Indianapolis went 1-7 with a -87 point differential. The seven-game losing streak to end the season is the franchise's worst finish to a year since 1953 — the team's inaugural season.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News
Packers' Rasul Douglas apologizes for bizarre penalty that gifted Lions easier field goal on 'Sunday Night Football'
The first half of the Lions vs. Packers "Sunday Night Football" game in Week 18 ended in strange fashion. Detroit had lined up for a 48-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining in the half, but a boneheaded penalty by the Packers moved them 15 yards closer. So, what...
Sporting News
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs asks Lions for a favor vs. Packers, then helps eliminate Detroit from playoffs with timely INT
The Seahawks needed to win against the Rams in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. It wasn't an easy game for Seattle against its divisional rival. The game went to overtime and for a moment, it looked like Baker Mayfield would have a chance to complete a game-changing, downfield pass to Van Jefferson to put the Rams in range for a game-winning field goal.
Sporting News
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Suns start time, TV channel, live stream
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt to finish off their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a victory against a struggling Suns team. Denver has defeated the Clippers, Cavaliers and Lakers during this current stretch, keeping pace with the Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference. Jokic has unsurprisingly led the way in the Nuggets' wins, averaging 18.0 points, 11.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds in his last three games.
Sporting News
Justin Houston sack incentive bonus: Why Ravens OLB isn't out $1.5 million after scoring change, despite reports
Out of pocket... but not totally. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston entered Week 18 with a whole lot riding on the line. The veteran pass rusher came into the final game of the year having racked up nine sacks. One more would put him at 10, activating a portion of a $1.5 million incentive written into his contract.
Sporting News
Bears clinch No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft: Breaking down Chicago's options for top selection
The Bears will do something during the 2023 NFL offseason that they haven't done since 1947: they will hold the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft. Chicago entered Week 18 projected to receive the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they leapfrogged Houston for the No. 1 after the Texans earned a last-minute, 32-31 victory over the Colts.
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
