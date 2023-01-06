ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers single-game tournaments

By Jovan Alford
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable

Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Texans 2023 NFL Draft order: What will Houston do at No. 2 overall after Bears take top pick?

Even when the Texans win, they lose — the top overall pick, in this case. Houston entered the final week of the 2022 season with a 2-13-1 record, needing only to lose vs. the Colts to secure the top overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. But a last-minute, 32-31 victory over Indianapolis — complete with a touchdown on fourth-and-20 and ensuing 2-point conversion — means the Texans will pick second overall in April.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 10

There are six games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Suns-Warriors, Magic-Trail Blazers, and Pistons-76ers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News

49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Jeff Saturday wants permanent head coaching gig with Colts, promises 'significant change' during final press conference

Jeff Saturday's eight-game tenure as Colts interim head coach came to an uninspiring end with a defeat to the downtrodden Texans on Sunday. Under Saturday's tutelage, Indianapolis went 1-7 with a -87 point differential. The seven-game losing streak to end the season is the franchise's worst finish to a year since 1953 — the team's inaugural season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News

Seahawks' Quandre Diggs asks Lions for a favor vs. Packers, then helps eliminate Detroit from playoffs with timely INT

The Seahawks needed to win against the Rams in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. It wasn't an easy game for Seattle against its divisional rival. The game went to overtime and for a moment, it looked like Baker Mayfield would have a chance to complete a game-changing, downfield pass to Van Jefferson to put the Rams in range for a game-winning field goal.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Suns start time, TV channel, live stream

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt to finish off their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a victory against a struggling Suns team. Denver has defeated the Clippers, Cavaliers and Lakers during this current stretch, keeping pace with the Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference. Jokic has unsurprisingly led the way in the Nuggets' wins, averaging 18.0 points, 11.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds in his last three games.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy