ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
columbuscountynews.com

John Franklin White

November 19, 1942 ~ January 6, 2023 (age 80) John Franklin White, 80, of 1316 Rico Road, Whiteville, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Angel House. The funeral will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 12, at Union Baptist Church, 2290 Old Northeast Road, Lake Waccamaw, NC, by Pastor Gregory Spaulding. Burial will be in the Mitchell Field Cemetery.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Levy McKenzie

March 4, 1949 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 73) Levy McKenzie, 73, of 16002 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Angel House. The funeral will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 15, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5549 Silver Spoon Road,...
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Car crashes into building in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teens Found Safe at Lake

After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland County honors Lt. McPhatter

LAURINBURG —The Late Lt. James Reginald McPhatter was honored Monday night during the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting. The commissioners shared a proclamation about Lt. McPhatter, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he had worked for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Area Woman Reported Missing

Investigators are searching for a Columbus County woman who is missing. Ashley Nicole Garner, 26, was last seen Saturday at 6 p.m., getting into an older model truck or SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. She may be in the Leland or Wilmington area. Garner is 5’4” tall, with...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Frances Dean (Broome) Green

July 6, 1949 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 73) Frances Dean Broome Green, age 73 of the Bethel Community in Clarendon, passed away on January 8, 2022, at her home. Frances was born on July 6, 1949, in Charlotte, to the late Mackie Lee Broome and Emma Sarah Helms Broome. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Walker, step-children, Mike Kistler, and Tara Kistler; siblings, Brenda Bell, Katherine Medlin, Daisey Crawford, Michael Broome, and Betty Walker.
CLARENDON, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Bladen County farmers market is missing one thing: farmers. But that could change

Glendell Robinson jumped at the sight of a potential customer who might want to buy the leafy greens he was selling at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Since he retired about eight years ago, Robinson, 82, has sold seasonal produce – watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, honey, pumpkins, grapes, blueberries and more – at the farmers market in Bladen County almost every weekend.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy