columbuscountynews.com
John Franklin White
November 19, 1942 ~ January 6, 2023 (age 80) John Franklin White, 80, of 1316 Rico Road, Whiteville, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Angel House. The funeral will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 12, at Union Baptist Church, 2290 Old Northeast Road, Lake Waccamaw, NC, by Pastor Gregory Spaulding. Burial will be in the Mitchell Field Cemetery.
columbuscountynews.com
Levy McKenzie
March 4, 1949 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 73) Levy McKenzie, 73, of 16002 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Angel House. The funeral will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 15, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5549 Silver Spoon Road,...
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
Several roads unexpectedly blocked, closed Tuesday in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
whqr.org
CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
Car crashes into building in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
columbuscountynews.com
Teens Found Safe at Lake
After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
Scotland County honors Lt. McPhatter
LAURINBURG —The Late Lt. James Reginald McPhatter was honored Monday night during the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting. The commissioners shared a proclamation about Lt. McPhatter, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he had worked for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
cbs17
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
columbuscountynews.com
Area Woman Reported Missing
Investigators are searching for a Columbus County woman who is missing. Ashley Nicole Garner, 26, was last seen Saturday at 6 p.m., getting into an older model truck or SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. She may be in the Leland or Wilmington area. Garner is 5’4” tall, with...
columbuscountynews.com
Frances Dean (Broome) Green
July 6, 1949 ~ January 8, 2023 (age 73) Frances Dean Broome Green, age 73 of the Bethel Community in Clarendon, passed away on January 8, 2022, at her home. Frances was born on July 6, 1949, in Charlotte, to the late Mackie Lee Broome and Emma Sarah Helms Broome. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Walker, step-children, Mike Kistler, and Tara Kistler; siblings, Brenda Bell, Katherine Medlin, Daisey Crawford, Michael Broome, and Betty Walker.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
2 hospitalized with ‘critical injuries’ after crash near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 917 and Highway 792 near Loris, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The South Carolina Department of Public […]
borderbelt.org
Bladen County farmers market is missing one thing: farmers. But that could change
Glendell Robinson jumped at the sight of a potential customer who might want to buy the leafy greens he was selling at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. Since he retired about eight years ago, Robinson, 82, has sold seasonal produce – watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, honey, pumpkins, grapes, blueberries and more – at the farmers market in Bladen County almost every weekend.
Man wanted in deadly NC shooting, assault
A man is wanted after a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
