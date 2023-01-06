Read full article on original website
Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department: Looking back on 150 years
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — This year marks a momentous anniversary for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The group is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to both look back on the past and look forward to the future, they’re gearing up for a year of celebration and recollection. In addition to a number of parades and […]
Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tragic news struck the local producers of the Bismarck-Mandan community over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, the BisMan Food Co-op announced via a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing — only to prepare for a day of liquidation and a permanent closing in the future. This closure may come […]
Mandan principal plans for Guatemalan mission trip
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The principal of Mandan’s Red Trail Elementary will soon be leaving the United States for a trip to Guatemala – where he’ll be making a difference in the education of students in an entirely different way. Dave Steckler, Red Trail’s principal, is also the President of the National Association of Elementary […]
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday evening, the Bismarck School Board discussed the recent incident with Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, who pleaded guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. During Monday’s board meeting, President Jon Lee read through the board member...
Details emerge in Bismarck bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Details have been released regarding Friday’s bank robbery in Bismarck. Prosecutors claim 30-year-old Victor Velazquez walked into Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue Friday afternoon. They say he wore a face mask and handed the teller a note saying, “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag, I have a gun.” The bank teller told investigators he believed Velazquez had a gun but didn’t see one.
Bismarck-Mandan Community Food Co-op preparing for permanent closure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The BisMan Community Food Co-op has announced that they are closing temporarily — and soon, permanently. According to a Facebook post made by the Co-op, on December 31, the organization sent a letter to their members letting them know that the Co-op board has been meeting several times a week to […]
Bismarck Police looking for runaway teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen, Sydnee Geiger. According to Bismarck Police, Sydnee is 16 years old, 5’8″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reported as a runaway on January 6 around 7:23 p.m. and was last seen at the […]
Bismarck police locate runaway 16-year-old
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/10 at 7 p.m.): Police report Sydnee Geiger was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY (1/10 at 1 p.m.): Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old, believed to have run away. They say Sydnee Geiger is 5′8″, 150 lbs, with...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
City of Mandan reminds residents of slight utility increase
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reminding residents of a slight utility increase that started on January 1. The rate increase was previously approved for the city’s 2023 budget. There is a 10 cent increase per one unit of water usage. Garbage collection and hauling base...
Bismarck Public Schools issuing survey for next superintendent
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools sent out a survey to the school district regarding responses for what people are looking for in the next superintendent. Dr. Jason D. Hornbacher, the current BPS superintendent, is retiring. “It enables our community to have some feedback into the process of hiring...
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
Bismarck man accused of leading police on multi-day chase sentenced to five years
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit has been sentenced to five years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old James Vann was arrested by police after they say he threatened a man’s family and fired a gun at the man before fleeing from officers in July 2022.
Here In Bismarck – Is Our Social Media Too “Sleazy” For You?
The question that I asked on the cover of this article pertains to everything that is social media here in Bismarck and Mandan... ...and even in the smallest or largest of cities around our country, there are people that detest "who" and "what" lives in their social media scene. I came across the idea for this story through a comment I read on what I consider to be the hub of Bismarck, the eyes and ears of our North Dakota city - The Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Page. If you are unfamiliar with this group, I personally am a fan of this platform - you can pretty much go on there and seek out some suggestions if you have a question about the best place to have a mechanic look at the noise in your engine, many times people have posted information on lost or found dogs - sometimes others have vented frustration with not receiving their mail in a timely fashion - you get the idea. Ian Sweep does a terrific job of monitoring the BPRN - there are some rules, and if you break them you could get blackballed.
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
ND Guard unit returns home
North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators were among those who helped welcome home members of the 957th Engineer Company yesterday (Sunday). The National Guard’s Bismarck-based unit completed a year-long stint along the southern border by providing detection and monitoring in support of U.S Customs and Border Protection. About 125...
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/8/22): Sunday morning, the BisMan Food Co-Op sent out an e-mail to its members saying the co-op is now “insolvent.” According to the e-mail, they will reopen on a date yet to be determined to liquidate all products. The co-op says their primary...
