The question that I asked on the cover of this article pertains to everything that is social media here in Bismarck and Mandan... ...and even in the smallest or largest of cities around our country, there are people that detest "who" and "what" lives in their social media scene. I came across the idea for this story through a comment I read on what I consider to be the hub of Bismarck, the eyes and ears of our North Dakota city - The Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Page. If you are unfamiliar with this group, I personally am a fan of this platform - you can pretty much go on there and seek out some suggestions if you have a question about the best place to have a mechanic look at the noise in your engine, many times people have posted information on lost or found dogs - sometimes others have vented frustration with not receiving their mail in a timely fashion - you get the idea. Ian Sweep does a terrific job of monitoring the BPRN - there are some rules, and if you break them you could get blackballed.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO