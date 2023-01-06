ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court. Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial. Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her sixth "Condition of the State" address Tuesday night. A Bellevue neighborhood is bonding together -- that is, over Cox cable and internet outages. Man charged for sex assault, attempted kidnapping. Updated: 4 hours ago. 22-year-old Puoch Puoch has been charged with 11 new counts...
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Omaha Latino Peace Officer Association reorganizes

A program with Omaha Public Schools is giving students opportunity. Omaha Police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with a rash of alleged sexual assaults. Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Papillion man was sentenced to three years in prison and nine...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPD investigates in-custody death

A Nebraska woman almost paid a much larger tip than she expected for what was originally a $14 meal. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Bellevue homeowners frustrated after drunk driver crashes into...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman appears in court for 4-year-old son’s fentanyl death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Paris Hunt, 21, allegedly purchased a light blue pill with “M” and “30″ printed on it. She told officials she left it on the nightstand in her bedroom. Officials say that blue pill is a commonly known counterfeit drug laced with fentanyl....
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds delivers 6th "Condition of the State" address

The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is reorganizing. A program with Omaha Public Schools is giving students opportunity. Omaha Police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with a rash of alleged sexual assaults. Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Papillion man was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha police investigate overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a man found shot early Tuesday morning was being treated at a hospital with a wound not believed to be life-threatening. They found the 41-year-old victim at 43rd and Grant Street at about 12:23 a.m. Police are asking the public for help as...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No comments on FBI search from Palermo upon return to Omaha City Council

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three weeks after the FBI served a warrant on the three homes including his, Vinny Palermo returned to the Omaha City Council on Tuesday, skipping all opportunities for comment on the raid. Palermo, who represents south Omaha on the council, hasn’t been charged with a crime;...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Preliminary hearings held for three of four suspects in 15-year-old’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preliminary hearings were held Monday morning for three of the four murder suspects in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. 19-year-old Kash Davis was supposed to have his hearing today. It was moved to Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. Davis is facing charges for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at south 4th Street and Willow Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., dead...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Oakland man sentenced on theft charges

OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
OAKLAND, NE
WOWT

Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement gives lifeline to victims of domestic violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We rely on our phones more than you expect many times just for simply gathering information. However, for some people, a phone can save their life. “These cell phones are tools that we like to hand out to our clients specifically for cases of an emergency they’re literally a lifeline for our clients,” Katie Welsh said.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy