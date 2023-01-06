ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

Kingsway girls swimming tops Gloucester Tech, sets sights on Clearview (PHOTOS)

In recent years, the winner of the Tri-County Conference title usually is the squad that takes the matchup between the Kingsway and Clearview High girls’ swimming teams. However, in order for that to be the case again this season, the Dragons had to take care of Gloucester Tech Tuesday as the Pioneers waited on deck at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology Aquatics Center in Deptford Township to face Washington Township.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional over Lacey - Boys basketball recap

Jaycen Santucci posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and steals as Central Regional defeated Lacey 61-48 in Lanoka Harbor. Miles Chevalier also had 25 points, four rebounds and five steals with John Truhan dishing out 11 assists. Central Regional (6-3) held...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

North Brunswick over Woodbridge - Boys basketball recap

Alani Ajigbotosho posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double along with four assists and three steals as North Brunswick defeated Woodbridge 69-56 in North Brunswick. North Brunswick (8-2) jumped out to an early 22-11 lead after the first quarter and held a 34-25 lead at the half. It outscored Woodbridge 35-31 in the second half.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Boro edges out St. John Vianney - Boys basketball recap

Stephen Mellett posted a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Point Pleasant Boro as it defeated St. John Vianney 49-45 in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (9-1) jumped out to an early 20-5 lead after the first quarter, but St. John Vianney went on a 16-6 run in the second to make the score 26-21 at the half. Point Pleasant Boro held on despite being outscored 24-23 in the second half.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Catholic over Pequannock - Boys basketball recap

Cristian Nicholson’s 22 points and six rebounds helped lead Morris Catholic to a 71-62 victory over Pequannock in Denville. Michelangelo Oberti had 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Morris Catholic (6-3), which trailed 33-32 at halftime. Jermaine James scored 18 points, Davide Rossini had 12 and Michele Pesenti added six to go with seven rebounds and five assists.
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Colonia blows past Piscataway

Anthony Gooden finished with 23 points, two assists and two rebounds to lead to Colonia to a 60-46 victory over Piscataway in Colonia. Jaeden Jones added 15 points and five assists for Colonia (10-1). Jonathan Carman led Piscataway with 20 points, while Naim Mouzon added 11 points in the loss.
COLONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Barkley’s 26 propels East Orange over West Side

Kaiyri Barkley scored a team-high 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead East Orange to a victory at home over West Side, 51-34. Joshua Richards added 10 points and eight rebounds while Carlyle Adams chipped in five points, five rebounds and three steals for East Orange (4-5), which led by four at halftime before blowing things open with a 16-6 third quarter.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basktball: Johnson holds off Dayton in OT

Jordanna Tarentino tallied 16 points as Johnson held off Dayton 56-50 in overtime in Springfield. Elizabeth Fitzharris added 15 points while Julia Lettini put up 11 points for Johnson (4-5). Alisia Hamm tallied 10 points. Molly Martys led Dayton (5-4) with 15 points and Sami Casey had 10. Angela Gatto...
DAYTON, OH
NJ.com

No. 15 Manasquan over Neptune - Boys basketball recap

Darius Adams scored 16 points to lead Manasquan, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 51-45 victory over Neptune in Manasquan. Ryan Frauenheim added 15 points for Manasquan (8-3), who locked up defensively down the stretch. Neptune took a 45-44 victory with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter...
MANASQUAN, NJ
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Gas Leaks Close Central Jersey Middle School

A series of gas leaks has closed a school in Central Jersey. The Carl Sandburg Middle School Friday in the Old Bridge Township School District will temporarily switch to remote learning while the gas leaks are fixed, the superintendent said. Classes for students at Carl Sandburg Middle School — which...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023

Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
NEW JERSEY STATE
