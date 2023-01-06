Read full article on original website
Kingsway girls swimming tops Gloucester Tech, sets sights on Clearview (PHOTOS)
In recent years, the winner of the Tri-County Conference title usually is the squad that takes the matchup between the Kingsway and Clearview High girls’ swimming teams. However, in order for that to be the case again this season, the Dragons had to take care of Gloucester Tech Tuesday as the Pioneers waited on deck at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology Aquatics Center in Deptford Township to face Washington Township.
Central Regional over Lacey - Boys basketball recap
Jaycen Santucci posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and steals as Central Regional defeated Lacey 61-48 in Lanoka Harbor. Miles Chevalier also had 25 points, four rebounds and five steals with John Truhan dishing out 11 assists. Central Regional (6-3) held...
Mount Olive edges out Roxbury - Girls basketball recap
Julia Klatt scored 17 points to lead Mount Olive as it defeated Roxbury 41-39 in Flanders. Mount Olive (4-4) trailed 25-18 at the half, but came out strong in the second half and outscored Roxbury 23-14 to get the two-point win. Bella Cefola also had 11 points. Abbie Rattay led...
North Brunswick over Woodbridge - Boys basketball recap
Alani Ajigbotosho posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double along with four assists and three steals as North Brunswick defeated Woodbridge 69-56 in North Brunswick. North Brunswick (8-2) jumped out to an early 22-11 lead after the first quarter and held a 34-25 lead at the half. It outscored Woodbridge 35-31 in the second half.
Point Pleasant Boro edges out St. John Vianney - Boys basketball recap
Stephen Mellett posted a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Point Pleasant Boro as it defeated St. John Vianney 49-45 in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (9-1) jumped out to an early 20-5 lead after the first quarter, but St. John Vianney went on a 16-6 run in the second to make the score 26-21 at the half. Point Pleasant Boro held on despite being outscored 24-23 in the second half.
Morris Catholic over Pequannock - Boys basketball recap
Cristian Nicholson’s 22 points and six rebounds helped lead Morris Catholic to a 71-62 victory over Pequannock in Denville. Michelangelo Oberti had 11 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Morris Catholic (6-3), which trailed 33-32 at halftime. Jermaine James scored 18 points, Davide Rossini had 12 and Michele Pesenti added six to go with seven rebounds and five assists.
Boys basketball: Colonia blows past Piscataway
Anthony Gooden finished with 23 points, two assists and two rebounds to lead to Colonia to a 60-46 victory over Piscataway in Colonia. Jaeden Jones added 15 points and five assists for Colonia (10-1). Jonathan Carman led Piscataway with 20 points, while Naim Mouzon added 11 points in the loss.
Boys basketball: Barkley’s 26 propels East Orange over West Side
Kaiyri Barkley scored a team-high 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead East Orange to a victory at home over West Side, 51-34. Joshua Richards added 10 points and eight rebounds while Carlyle Adams chipped in five points, five rebounds and three steals for East Orange (4-5), which led by four at halftime before blowing things open with a 16-6 third quarter.
Girls basktball: Johnson holds off Dayton in OT
Jordanna Tarentino tallied 16 points as Johnson held off Dayton 56-50 in overtime in Springfield. Elizabeth Fitzharris added 15 points while Julia Lettini put up 11 points for Johnson (4-5). Alisia Hamm tallied 10 points. Molly Martys led Dayton (5-4) with 15 points and Sami Casey had 10. Angela Gatto...
No. 15 Manasquan over Neptune - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams scored 16 points to lead Manasquan, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 51-45 victory over Neptune in Manasquan. Ryan Frauenheim added 15 points for Manasquan (8-3), who locked up defensively down the stretch. Neptune took a 45-44 victory with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Tour New Jersey’s Legendary Breweries, Wineries, & Distilleries
Get ready to sip and savor the flavors of over 200 breweries, distilleries, and wineries throughout New Jersey!. New Jersey’s craft beer scene is foaming over with more than 130 breweries currently open and more coming soon.
The 1st girls basketball award winners of 2023 are some new faces
It’s 2023 and we’re starting the new year by honoring some players on girls basketball teams who don’t get too much recognition. The selections below have put in some impressive performances over the last week and guided their teams to victories in the process. Scroll down for...
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
Ditch the membership — check out these NJ public golf courses
If you’re following along, I recently wrote about the top golf courses in New Jersey according to Golf.com. Now I mentioned in the article that the list is that of private golf courses that you need a membership for or you need to know a member in order to access it.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
Gas Leaks Close Central Jersey Middle School
A series of gas leaks has closed a school in Central Jersey. The Carl Sandburg Middle School Friday in the Old Bridge Township School District will temporarily switch to remote learning while the gas leaks are fixed, the superintendent said. Classes for students at Carl Sandburg Middle School — which...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
