ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Unhackable? Examining the Security of the Bitcoin Network and its Vulnerabilities

Over 14 years has passed since the introduction of Bitcoin, the first and best-known cryptocurrency. Although Bitcoin exchanges, wallets, and other third-party services that store the digital assets have all been compromised, the Bitcoin network as a whole has never been attacked. The blockchain technology, which is a distributed, decentralised...
cryptoglobe.com

VC Firm Founder: ‘$SOL up 2x in 10 Days From the Bottom’, Solana Is ‘Too Strong’

On Monday (9 January 2023), with $SOL up 21% on the day, Mike Dudas, Founder and General Partner at NYC-based venture capital firm 6th Man Ventures (“6MV”), said that Solana’s technology, products, and community are “too strong” for $SOL to fall to $0 (which is what some doomsayers expect to happen).
cryptoglobe.com

Is Ether ($ETH) a Better Long-Term Bet Than Bitcoin ($BTC)?

Although both $BTC and $ETH are currently down roughly 75% from their all-time highs (which were reached in November 2021), quite a few recent tweets and articles about these two cryptocurrencies suggest that the general perception in the crypto community is that the latter is probably a better long-term bet.
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple’s Managing Director for UK and Europe Shares Her 2023 Crypto Predictions

On Monday (9 January 2023), Sendi Young, Managing Director for UK and Europe at FinTech firm Ripple, share her predictions for “what we can expect from crypto over the next 12 months.”. On 30 June 2021, Ripple announced Young’s appointment. Ripple’s press release stated that Sendi will “oversee strategy...
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP: Over 52 Crypto Exchanges Supporting Upcoming $FLR Airdrop to $XRP Holders

With just hours to go before the Flare ($FLR) token airdrop to eligible XRP holders (and the $FLR token getting listed), over 52 crypto exchanges have confirmed that they will be distributing $FLR tokens after Flare Network has completed the $FLR airdrop to exchanges. Flare Network is a decentralized platform...
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions to Attend RMS Recharge 2023 in Manchester

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it will be attending RMS Recharge in Manchester, UK on January 18th at Native Manchester. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005202/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Liquid Staking Tokens $LDO and $RPL Rally as Ethereum ($ETH) Withdrawals Near

The prices of liquid staking tokens Lido Finance ($LDO) and Rocket Pool ($RPL) have been rallying over the past few weeks as withdrawals of Ethereum ($ETH) staked on the network move closer to being a reality. According to market data, over the past week, the price of Lido Finance’s native...
Benzinga

China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV

Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Five Reasons Why Bitcoin Could Be a Better Store of Value Than Gold

In recent years, Bitcoin has emerged as a popular alternative to traditional assets such as gold, with many proponents arguing that it is a superior store of value. Here are five reasons why Bitcoin may be a better store of value asset than gold:. Limited supply: One of the key...

Comments / 0

Community Policy