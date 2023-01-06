ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live: Inauguration ceremony for Gov. Gavin Newsom

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

Comments / 50

LBOOGIE911
4d ago

California is in horrible shape, it’s so bad people are leaving this state at the highest rate in the country. How did he not get recalled?

Drifter
4d ago

This is pathetic, and so are those of you who voted for this piece of garbage

Eric Hendrick
4d ago

Recall Newsom as he is useless, but then again he is a Democrat so what else should we expect?

CBS Sacramento

After years of budget surpluses, California headed toward $22.5B deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif.  — From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country's most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court.But just days into his second term, that dream appeared to be ending. Tuesday, Newsom announced California likely won't collect enough money in taxes to pay for all of its obligations, leaving a $22.5 billion hole in its budget.The deficit...
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom launches 2nd term with contrast to GOP

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation's largest Democratic stronghold with that of Republican leaders he branded as "small men in big offices.""California has been freedom's force multiplier, protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses -- weakness, masquerading as strength," Newsom said as he stood in front of the state Capitol.Though he didn't name names, his targets were obvious. Newsom chose Jan. 6 for his inaugural ceremonies to mark the second anniversary of the violent attack by Trump supporters on the U.S....
Santa Monica Mirror

California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in the State

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Secures 6-Year Prison Sentence for Former CalPERS Employee Who Stole Nearly $700,000 from Retirees

January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday announced the sentencing of a former employee of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) who stole nearly $700,000 in retirement funds from 10 former State of California employees. Gloria Najera-Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday to six...
CJ Kowalski

California Laws for 2023: Banning The "Pink Tax"

Raising the equality bar for women, or raising prices for men?. How would you like to pay more for a product that both men and women use and that differs only by color? Or to whom it is marketed? Well, that's what happens in a woman's daily life. She pays more for her razors, even though the difference may just be the color - the pink razor is marketed to women, the blue razor to men. Women typically pay more for shampoo and conditioner that is marketed to women, even though some of it is essentially the same product that costs men less.
