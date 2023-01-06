Live: Inauguration ceremony for Gov. Gavin Newsom

LBOOGIE911
4d ago
California is in horrible shape, it’s so bad people are leaving this state at the highest rate in the country. How did he not get recalled?
Reply(3)
13
Drifter
4d ago
This is pathetic, and so are those of you who voted for this piece of garbage
Reply
18
Eric Hendrick
4d ago
Recall Newsom as he is useless, but then again he is a Democrat so what else should we expect?
Reply
8
'Fed up': Newsom pledges millions to clear California homeless encampments
Gavin Newsom said he wants to dedicate $750 million to clearing the state's homeless encampments.
After years of budget surpluses, California headed toward $22.5B deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country's most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court.But just days into his second term, that dream appeared to be ending. Tuesday, Newsom announced California likely won't collect enough money in taxes to pay for all of its obligations, leaving a $22.5 billion hole in its budget.The deficit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom’s new budget must close a projected deficit. How will Californians feel the pain?
During his first term as California governor, Gavin Newsom’s January budget briefings would run two-to-three hours, much of the time devoted to exulting in the state’s strong economic position and touting his plans to pour new money into ambitious policies. But when he unveils his proposal Tuesday for...
CA Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher discusses legislative priorities
California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, r-Yuba City, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his caucus’ legislative priorities. Asm. Gallagher also discusses the need to work with Democrats, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fight to become Speaker of the House in Congress.
What Kern County and California can expect from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
With Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, voters in Kern County and across California can expect more theatrics and little relief for our most pressing issues.
After severe storms ravaged California, Newsom contacted Vice President Biden to request a state of emergency
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a slew of storms pounded the state in the first week of the new year, killing at least one person and causing extensive flooding, toppled trees, and power outages, Governor Gavin Newsom will urged President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency.
KCRA.com
California lawmakers push to improve state water systems to take advantage of atmospheric rivers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California remains in a state of emergency for both flood and drought, elected officials at the state Capitol are working on how to avoid this dual state of emergency situation in the future. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree: The state needs to...
California's Newsom blames climate change, to seek federal assistance as more storms line up to batter state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on Sunday, where he said he was requesting federal assistance through an emergency declaration.
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
Gov. Newsom launches 2nd term with contrast to GOP
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation's largest Democratic stronghold with that of Republican leaders he branded as "small men in big offices.""California has been freedom's force multiplier, protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses -- weakness, masquerading as strength," Newsom said as he stood in front of the state Capitol.Though he didn't name names, his targets were obvious. Newsom chose Jan. 6 for his inaugural ceremonies to mark the second anniversary of the violent attack by Trump supporters on the U.S....
Santa Monica Mirror
California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in the State
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
KRON4
‘We are soaked’: California governor says 3 more atmospheric rivers are coming
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Secures 6-Year Prison Sentence for Former CalPERS Employee Who Stole Nearly $700,000 from Retirees
January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday announced the sentencing of a former employee of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) who stole nearly $700,000 in retirement funds from 10 former State of California employees. Gloria Najera-Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday to six...
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Phys.org
Are California's storms normal, or is climate change making them worse? What experts say
California faces a "parade of storms" over the next several weeks, on top of recent deluges that have killed at least 12 people, caused flooding, knocked out power and forced evacuations and school closures up and down the coast. Given the Mediterranean climate of the state's coastal areas, wet winters...
Montecito Evacuation Order Lifted, Another Storm Coming: What We Know On Day 2 Of This SoCal Storm
The second major storm this month brought a deluge of rain, prompted evacuations, turned creeks into raging rivers, and sent mud and debris flows onto roadways, forcing them to close.
All of California city under evacuation order amid deluge
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — (AP) — The entire community of Montecito, California and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways. The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that...
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
California Laws for 2023: Banning The "Pink Tax"
Raising the equality bar for women, or raising prices for men?. How would you like to pay more for a product that both men and women use and that differs only by color? Or to whom it is marketed? Well, that's what happens in a woman's daily life. She pays more for her razors, even though the difference may just be the color - the pink razor is marketed to women, the blue razor to men. Women typically pay more for shampoo and conditioner that is marketed to women, even though some of it is essentially the same product that costs men less.
foxla.com
Atmospheric river slamming California with widespread flooding, ‘direct threat to life and property’
One week after a deadly bomb cyclone brought heavy rain and flooding to California, and then another storm soaked the region over the weekend, the Golden State is again the target of a powerful atmospheric river storm that forecasters say is a "direct threat to life and property." And more...
