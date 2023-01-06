Rio Azùl, 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
San Antonio foodies will be pleased to know our first food news roundup of 2023 consisted almost entirely of positive news regarding openings and new ideas. From a new nightclub with Vegas vibes to a cannabis-infused cafe, SA's culinary scene is set to gain several exciting new concepts in the coming months.
Of course, with the good comes the not-so-good, and rounding out the week's top food stories was the news that vegan chain Project Pollo has shuttered its original food trailer at Roadmap Brewing.
Read on for more.
- New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio
- San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring
- San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal plans cannabis-infused cafe near UTSA's downtown campus
- New rooftop event venue The Skyline to offer weddings with views of downtown San Antonio
- San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo closes flagship location at Roadmap Brewing Co.
