San Antonio, TX

Rio Azùl, 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jlk88_0k64HEWI00
Rio Azùl will feature DJs spinning pop, dance and Latin music.
San Antonio foodies will be pleased to know our first food news roundup of 2023 consisted almost entirely of positive news regarding openings and new ideas. From a new nightclub with Vegas vibes to a cannabis-infused cafe, SA's culinary scene is set to gain several exciting new concepts in the coming months.

Of course, with the good comes the not-so-good, and rounding out the week's top food stories was the news that vegan chain Project Pollo has shuttered its original food trailer at Roadmap Brewing.


Read on for more.
