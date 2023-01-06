Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Parks and Rec announces upcoming youth sports programs
Hawai‘i County Parks and Rec has several upcoming youth sports programs around the island. Two track meets are scheduled in February for East and West Hawai‘i youth. The age group meet is planned for Feb. 4, with the exponent meet on Feb. 18. Events during both meets will be conducted simultaneously at 9 a.m. at the Waiākea High School Ken Yamase Stadium and the Konawaena High School Oval Track.
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
Surfline
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii
Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
hawaiiirl.com
PRSA HAWAII ANNOUNCES 2023 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Hawaii Chapter today announced its 2023 board of directors elected to serve a one-year term. The board represents a diverse cross-section of communications professionals from multiple sectors who will lead the organization’s initiatives to elevate the public relations field in Hawaii and provide career advancement opportunities for local practitioners.
AOL Corp
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii advocates to march on Jan. 11 for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., non profit Ho’ōla Nā Pua will host peaceful marches across the state to raise awareness about sex trafficking and care for children who have been exploited, For more information, visit this page.
Hazy conditions for parts of Hawaii: Is it vog?
Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
mauinow.com
Maui Ocean Center sea turtle rescue truck stolen
The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute is reporting that their Sea Turtle Rescue truck was stolen overnight. According to the organization, the 2019 blue Toyota Tacoma truck could possibly still have the MOC logo on the hood and sides. The truck also had rescue and research supplies and tools that...
kauainownews.com
Big Island’s Kīlauea volcano desecrated by man urinating into the summit
Over the weekend, the majesty of Kīlauea’s latest eruption on the Big island was marred by a man who urinated into the summit of the sacred volcano and posted a photo of it on social media. A photo of a man performing the act, whose status as a...
mauinow.com
One of priciest home sales in Maui history, Mākena mansion sells for $32.76M
In one of the priciest sales in Maui history, a Mākena mansion overlooking the ocean was purchased for $32.76 million Friday. The 7,400-square-foot home known as “Mākena Modern” at 4572 Mākena Road was the highest listed property sale recorded on Maui, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. Other top-dollar property sales were done off the market and not posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
KITV.com
Humpback whale season starting and peaking earlier
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Humpback whales have returned to Hawaii, much to the delight of both visitors and residents. But there is something different about this year's annual migration.
mauinow.com
2023 Annual Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon
The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Jan. 12, 2023. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram, who will share a business update and what’s to come for Hawaiian Airlines in 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 9, 2023)
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They will be performing in a “Cirque du Soleil” show in Las Vegas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It is a phased...
bigislandgazette.com
Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size swell Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers. The front will likely reach Kauai and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
KALAUPAPA, Molokai — Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli...
Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon
Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
