Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Parks and Rec announces upcoming youth sports programs

Hawai‘i County Parks and Rec has several upcoming youth sports programs around the island. Two track meets are scheduled in February for East and West Hawai‘i youth. The age group meet is planned for Feb. 4, with the exponent meet on Feb. 18. Events during both meets will be conducted simultaneously at 9 a.m. at the Waiākea High School Ken Yamase Stadium and the Konawaena High School Oval Track.
Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
hawaiiirl.com

PRSA HAWAII ANNOUNCES 2023 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Hawaii Chapter today announced its 2023 board of directors elected to serve a one-year term. The board represents a diverse cross-section of communications professionals from multiple sectors who will lead the organization’s initiatives to elevate the public relations field in Hawaii and provide career advancement opportunities for local practitioners.
mauinow.com

Maui Ocean Center sea turtle rescue truck stolen

The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute is reporting that their Sea Turtle Rescue truck was stolen overnight. According to the organization, the 2019 blue Toyota Tacoma truck could possibly still have the MOC logo on the hood and sides. The truck also had rescue and research supplies and tools that...
mauinow.com

One of priciest home sales in Maui history, Mākena mansion sells for $32.76M

In one of the priciest sales in Maui history, a Mākena mansion overlooking the ocean was purchased for $32.76 million Friday. The 7,400-square-foot home known as “Mākena Modern” at 4572 Mākena Road was the highest listed property sale recorded on Maui, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. Other top-dollar property sales were done off the market and not posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
mauinow.com

2023 Annual Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon

The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Jan. 12, 2023. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram, who will share a business update and what’s to come for Hawaiian Airlines in 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 9, 2023)

2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They will be performing in a “Cirque du Soleil” show in Las Vegas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It is a phased...
bigislandgazette.com

Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman

Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon

Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
HONOLULU, HI

