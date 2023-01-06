Read full article on original website
Hann shares insights on 2022 election, current political climate
David Hann is the current chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party. Previously, he served as a Minnesota state senator and an Eden Prairie School Board member. Hann and his wife have four grown children and have lived in Eden Prairie for almost 40 years. He is known for his soft-spoken demeanor, which differs from the [...]
Disagrees with David Hann’s comments
Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was written in response to a Jan. 6 EPLN story in which Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann shared his thoughts on the 2022 election and the current political climate. From the EPLN interview: “[David] Hann believes that the DFL won the 2022 election in Minnesota by convincing [...]
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – [...]
New neighbors arrive at Red Rock Lake
Along the shore of Red Rock Lake, I ran my fingers over fresh gnaw marks on the stump of a white poplar: the rough grooves, the bright, cream-colored heartwood. A few feet away are stumps with old gnaw marks: gray, dull, weathered. Years ago, beavers lived at Red Rock Lake, and now they have returned. [...]
City declares snow emergency on Dec. 15-16
The City of Eden Prairie has declared a snow emergency effective Dec. 15-16 after a new blanket of snow fell on the Twin Cities. According to a city alert, residents are asked not to park on streets until noon on Friday, Dec. 16. A winter storm warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service [...]
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
