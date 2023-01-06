Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update
Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement
The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon. Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.
NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Announcement
Now that the NFL's regular season is over, all the attention turns to Sean McVay and his looming decision. McVay is only 36 years old, but there's widespread speculation he could walk away from coaching during the offseason. The Super Bowl-winning head coach addressed the speculation ...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
NFL Head Coach Apologizes Following His Final Game
The New York Jets' 2022 season ended in disappointment, with no playoff berth and a regular season finale loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued an apology to everyone. “You know, I say sorry to everybody . . . all the players, all...
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game
The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired
A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday. Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
