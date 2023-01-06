(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO