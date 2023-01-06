Read full article on original website
Class 4 State-Ranked Matchup Has #3 MICDS Coming Out On Top, 63-45, Over #12 Central On J98
(Park Hills) The 3rd ranked in Class 4 MICDS Rams held off the 12th ranked in Class 4 Central Rebels by a final score of 63-45 Tuesday night on J98. After taking a 6-5 lead in the first quarter, MICDS led the rest of the way. The Rams shot 12-of-19 from beyond the three point line.
mymoinfo.com
Class 4 Showdown Between #12 Central And #3 MICDS Tuesday Evening On J98
(Park Hills) Tuesday’s coverage of basketball on J98 features the 12th ranked in Class 4 Central Rebel boys hosting the 3rd ranked in Class 4 MICDS Rams. Central (12-1) comes into the game on a 12-game winning streak with their only loss coming in the first game of the season. Averaging 69 points-per-game on the year, coach Brad Gross says the team is just coming into form…
mymoinfo.com
Abby Basler Soccer Clinic at Jefferson College
(HILLSBORO) Abby Basler, Youth soccer director of “Kolping Kicks Soccer Club” is holding a soccer clinic this Saturday January 14th at Jefferson College for girls and boys ages 3-17. The cost of the clinic is $45, all players will receive a T-Shirt, skills training, games and a question answer session with coaching staff. Basler is a former Division I player at Illinois State University and her former teammates Kate Del Fava of the KC Current will be one of the instructors at the clinic. Basler says the players will get plenty of instruction and they will especially have fun.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Inching Back Up
(Doe Run) Missouri’s average gas price is 2.93 per gallon. Triple-A reports that the price has increased about nine cents over the past month. The lowest prices for gas can be found in Kansas City at 2.86 per gallon, followed by Joplin and St. Joseph. Drivers will pay the...
mymoinfo.com
Ellington Man Seriously Injured in Reynolds County Accident
A man from Ellington was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Reynolds County on Tuesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Trent Baker was seriously injured when his 2011 Ford Focus ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The accident occurred on Missouri 106, four miles west of Ellington, at around 2:50 P.M.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
mymoinfo.com
Dee Dee Klein – Service TBD
Dee Dee Klein of Bonne Terre died last Thursday at the age of 71. A vistation followed by an inurnment at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
mymoinfo.com
Imperial woman injured in Vogel Road accident, other driver arrested
An Imperial woman was injured in an accident on Vogel Road at Miller Road near Arnold Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Christopher Silvers of Springtown, Texas was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram was driving north on Vogel and failed to stop at a red light at Miller and struck a 2014 Chevy Spark driven by a 16-year-old juvenile. While the teenager was not injured, a passenger in her car, 38-year-old Virginia Puff of Imperial was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 10 o’clock Monday night.
mymoinfo.com
Betty Jean Bates — Funeral Mass 1/18/23 10 A.M.
Betty Jean Bates of Herculaneum passed away Tuesday, January 10th, at the age of 92. The funeral mass will be Wednesday (1/18) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Interment in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Herculaneum. The visitation for Betty Bates will be Tuesday (1/17) evening from 6...
mymoinfo.com
Governor Fills Empty Ste. Genevieve County Commissioner Position
(Ste. Genevieve) Governor Mike Parson announced an appointment on Friday to fill a local county office that was vacant. Mark Marberry of rural Farmington was appointed as the 2nd District commissioner of Ste. Genevieve County. Marberry previously served as a reporter for the Daily Journal and the Farmington Press newspaper.
mymoinfo.com
Stanley Ivan McCann — Private burial
Stanley Ivan McCann of Festus passed away on January 1st, he was 91 years old. There will be a private burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
mymoinfo.com
Peggy Jean Graff – Service 1/14/23 At 10 A.M.
Peggy Jean Graff of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation for Peggy Jean Graff is Friday evening from 5 until...
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
