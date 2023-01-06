Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Giants teammate to Eli Manning: Let me give your Hall of Fame induction speech
After four years of ”Throw me the ball,” former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress has another request of Eli Manning, and this one is probably one of the biggest Hail Marys in NFL history: If the day comes when Manning is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Burress hopes to have a special place in the ceremony.
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: Wild Card Weekend matchups, dates, times, TV channels, ticket prices, streaming info, more
The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles – who have a first-round bye.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes
On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
Complete NFL Wild Card Schedule: Teams, Dates, Time, TV | Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs in NFC; Seahawks get final spot
The NFL postseason calendar is falling into place as the regular season concludes with Week 18′s slate of games. 5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Neutral-site AFC Championship Game still in play. The neutral site would only apply in the event of a #Chiefs-#Bills AFC Championship Game. If it’s Chiefs-#Bengals, Bills-Bengals, or any other combination of teams, it’d be played at the home of the better-seeded team like normal.”
Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says
For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
Ex-Mets All-Star might not be ready for Opening Day
That’s what the Giants are hoping, after signing the former New York Mets outfielder to a two-year, $36 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A former All-Star, Conforto sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with...
Browns begin interviews for defensive coordinator with Jim Schwartz
Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz was first up Wednesday as the Browns began the interview process for defensive coordinator.
Giants playoff tickets: Look how expensive Giants vs. Vikings playoff tickets are | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL insider names 3 quarterbacks Jets will pursue
The New York Jets lost their final six games, concluding what was once a hopeful season on Sunday with an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Joe Flacco got the start while Zach Wilson watched from the sideline. Wilson, who had been the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, lost his starting spot this season.
Eagles coordinator is ‘strong’ head coach candidate
Jonathan Gannon may soon be running a team of his own. Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that Gannon should be a strong candidate...
Ex-Giants GM interviews with new team
Jerry Reese might be getting back into it. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter reports that Reese interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Trotter: It appears @AZCardinals owner Michael Bidwill will focus on GM candidates before coaching candidates. He already has...
Damar Hamlin update: What REALLY happened at Bills-Bengals game
Last Monday, football came too close to claiming the life of one of its players. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Week 17 Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. He required CPR on the field and just a week later, he is back in Buffalo and progressing in recovery.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets help offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Philadelphia enters the NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an impressive 14-3 regular season. But thanks to a trade last year with the New Orleans Saints, general manager Howie Roseman also owns a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the No. 10 selection overall.
Giants playoffs schedule: NFL reveals Giants vs. Vikings playoff game time, date | When is NFL Wild Card weekend?
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in the 2023 NFL Wild Card round on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans can watch the...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0