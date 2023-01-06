ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

floridapolitics.com

John Rutherford endorses Daniel Davis for Jax Mayor, disses LeAnna Cumber

The former Jacksonville Sheriff endorsed Davis via a press release. The battle for the center-right lane in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor continues, with Republican Daniel Davis receiving a notable, but unsurprising endorsement Tuesday. U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, endorsed Davis via a press release. Rutherford...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan qualifies for Jacksonville Mayor race by petition

Jacksonville Democrat Donna Deegan is running in a field that could include as many as 10 candidates, but she’s the only one qualifying for the ballot by petition. That’s the takeaway from a Monday message from her campaign, promulgated shortly after she filed paperwork at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New partners at Marshall Dennehey

Kelly Scifres and Robert Williams are elevated from associates to shareholders in Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin’s Jacksonville office. Scifres, a member of the firm’s workers’ compensation department, defends clients in matters involving workers’ compensation coverage compliance investigations, stop work orders, penalty assessments, business records request and audits imposed by the Division of Workers’ Compensation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gonzalez, Mousa appointed to state Board of Professional Engineers

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed James Gonzalez and Sam Mousa, both from Jacksonville, to the state Board of Professional Engineers. Gonzalez, an attorney, is a co-founder of Cobb & Gonzalez P.A. In 2015, he was commissioned as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He currently serves...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population

In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City considering $500K grant for Northwest Jacksonville medical facility

A joint project between the Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation and Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville to build an $8.3 million health care facility on Moncrief Road is in review for city financial help. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee is scheduled to vote Jan. 9 on filing a bill...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth

A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville

Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Health expanding Town Center ER

Jacksonville-based Baptist Health intends to expand its St. Johns Town Center area emergency facility. The city is reviewing a permit application for Meyer Najem Construction to add 3,509 square feet to the free-standing center at an estimated cost of $2.6 million. The addition will expand the 17,030-square-foot center to 20,539...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand

Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

