FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbingZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Elementary school earns Purple Star School of Distinction, public invited to ceremonyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
John Rutherford endorses Daniel Davis for Jax Mayor, disses LeAnna Cumber
The former Jacksonville Sheriff endorsed Davis via a press release. The battle for the center-right lane in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor continues, with Republican Daniel Davis receiving a notable, but unsurprising endorsement Tuesday. U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, endorsed Davis via a press release. Rutherford...
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan qualifies for Jacksonville Mayor race by petition
Jacksonville Democrat Donna Deegan is running in a field that could include as many as 10 candidates, but she’s the only one qualifying for the ballot by petition. That’s the takeaway from a Monday message from her campaign, promulgated shortly after she filed paperwork at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office.
Jacksonville Daily Record
New partners at Marshall Dennehey
Kelly Scifres and Robert Williams are elevated from associates to shareholders in Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin’s Jacksonville office. Scifres, a member of the firm’s workers’ compensation department, defends clients in matters involving workers’ compensation coverage compliance investigations, stop work orders, penalty assessments, business records request and audits imposed by the Division of Workers’ Compensation.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gonzalez, Mousa appointed to state Board of Professional Engineers
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed James Gonzalez and Sam Mousa, both from Jacksonville, to the state Board of Professional Engineers. Gonzalez, an attorney, is a co-founder of Cobb & Gonzalez P.A. In 2015, he was commissioned as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He currently serves...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
News4Jax.com
Veteran News4JAX director who retired after 30-year career dies at 69
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaac “Hesley” Bostic Jr., a longtime WJXT-TV director, recently passed away at his home in Jacksonville. He was 69. Hesley, as his many friends called him, retired from Channel 4 in 2010 after a more than 30-year career at The Local Station. After this...
Parents, students want Atlantic Beach to rehire employee after being fired
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Decosary "Dee" Davis has many titles. He's known as a football coach, teacher and a friend. To some, Davis is a father-figure or male role model. Davis worked at the Jordan Park Community Center for 23 years and served as the recreation manager. However, on Dec. 19, Davis says he was fired from his job.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Jacksonville Daily Record
City considering $500K grant for Northwest Jacksonville medical facility
A joint project between the Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation and Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville to build an $8.3 million health care facility on Moncrief Road is in review for city financial help. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee is scheduled to vote Jan. 9 on filing a bill...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth
A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville
Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville City Council signs off on new $129.75 million deal for Khan’s Four Seasons project
City Council approved Jan. 10 a redrafted $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company for its plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. Iguana Investments Florida LLC asked the city to amend the redevelopment agreement first...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Father and son who owned Jacksonville construction firms sentenced to prison for tax fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. A Jacksonville father and son have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, according to a release from the United States District Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. They also...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health expanding Town Center ER
Jacksonville-based Baptist Health intends to expand its St. Johns Town Center area emergency facility. The city is reviewing a permit application for Meyer Najem Construction to add 3,509 square feet to the free-standing center at an estimated cost of $2.6 million. The addition will expand the 17,030-square-foot center to 20,539...
Up to $4,000 available for your rent or mortgage in Jacksonville
If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, here's some good news that might help you out. You might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand
Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
Alder and Oak coming to The Hub Brooklyn
The upscale shopping complex will be home to Southern Grounds, Alder and Oak, and more restaurants.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville’s first Black-owned women’s clinic on the Westside wants you to get regular check-ups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local advanced registered nurse practitioner says underprivileged women aren’t getting checkups as often as they should. As a result, they are finding out about their medical problems too late. Jacksonville’s first Black-owned women’s clinic on the Westside is doing its best to help....
