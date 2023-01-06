Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” Flair Animates This Clean Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Tuned Air pioneer recently emerged in a compelling white, light blue, and yellow color combination. Reminiscent of the model’s debut color palette, the newly-surfaced trio of...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend. On Sunday, gossip blogger @ariteatalk posted on Instagram an alleged marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. No additional information was provided.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Trainer 1 Retro Appears In An Uncomplicated “White/Black” Package
Simpler is often better when it comes to the 1980s retro footwear, often because the design itself is the centerpiece. None gets more bare-boned than a white and black pairing, a look that’s become exceedingly popular (and exhausting) on the Panda Dunks. The Nike Air Trainer 1, a silhouette that experienced some attention in 2022, is another example of how an uncomplicated approach can achieve great results. As we saw in the Air Trainer 1 by Travis Scott, or the Air Trainer 1 SP with added buckles and pull-tabs, there is such thing as “too much”.
sneakernews.com
Suede, Leather, And Canvas Build Out This “Triple White” Nike Air Max 90
Nike is constantly iterating on the iconic “Triple White” colorway. And more often than not, this takes the form of new materials, as evidenced not just by newer appearances of the Air Force 1 but also this recently-unveiled Air Max 90. Part-resembling its Bruce Kilgore-designed counterpart — official...
sneakernews.com
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
Luka Doncic's Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's first signature shoe has become a favorite among basketball players.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
Light Blue Shades In This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO
Clad-canvas tooling continues to provide a seldom reconfigured wash across Jordan’s first signature silhouette. And while the Air Jordan 1 KO’s disparate construction has been in rotation since the original silhouette’s birth year in 1986, the model’s recent revitalization is taking a step back from serving as an extension for the “Be True To Your School” pack and instead harkens a non-connective “Tiffany Diamonds” hue.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
sneakernews.com
The Next Pouch-Donning New Balance 2002R Features A White, Red, And Navy Color Scheme
Once a failed idea, the New Balance 2002R has become one of the brand’s most popular products amongst sneaker collectors. Recently, the performance-runner-turned-lifestyle-staple emerged in a patriotic mix of white, red, and navy colors. Accompanied by a detachable pouch on the tongue, the unreleased pair features a red and...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion
Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Debuts Latest Album “I Rest My Case”
After debuting a consistent list of projects in the past year, NBA YoungBoy is bringing more heat with I Rest My Case. Coming mere weeks after his Lost Files mixtape, the rapper’s first album of 2023 contains just under 20 songs with zero features. After originally signing to Atlantic...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air More Uptempo Shatters Backboards
In 2015, the “Shattered Backboard” colorway successfully entered the pantheon of legendary sneaker colorways thanks to the limited release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. Inspired by Jordan’s in-game stunt from an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shattered Backboard” spawned a full family of releases while inspired the Nike, Inc. brand to pursue other styles in that manner.
Zion Williamson Shows Off Style With Courtside Outfit
Zion Williamson impressed fans with his fashion choices during a New Orleans Pelicans game.
Comments / 0