Simpler is often better when it comes to the 1980s retro footwear, often because the design itself is the centerpiece. None gets more bare-boned than a white and black pairing, a look that’s become exceedingly popular (and exhausting) on the Panda Dunks. The Nike Air Trainer 1, a silhouette that experienced some attention in 2022, is another example of how an uncomplicated approach can achieve great results. As we saw in the Air Trainer 1 by Travis Scott, or the Air Trainer 1 SP with added buckles and pull-tabs, there is such thing as “too much”.

1 DAY AGO