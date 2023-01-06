Read full article on original website
Related
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
'Difficult to impossible' travel forecast for Tahoe area amid Calif. storm
A moisture-packed California storm was blasting the Tahoe Basin with snow and rain Monday.
SFGate
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
SFGate
Traffic Diverted On State Route 29
Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
