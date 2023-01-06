ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

Traffic Diverted On State Route 29

Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

