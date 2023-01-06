Read full article on original website
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $1.1B Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/10/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s gigantic lottery drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash option valued at $576.8 million. If someone wins it will be the 5th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 7, 13,...
