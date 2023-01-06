Read full article on original website
Reversal of fortune: Gov. Newsom outlines plan to deal with budget deficit
California will delay some spending commitments, reverse recent budget resiliency measures and shift funding sources to limit the amount of cuts it has to make to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom said today. The shortfall, slightly less than the $24 billion that financial analysts for the...
County fire station closures | Valley’s Edge faces referendum | State budget proposal
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Berry Creek residents say they weren’t notified about decision to close fire station. Last month, the Butte County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a group of budget actions, including downstaffing and closing three fire stations for the winter. One of those stations was in Berry Creek. Some residents say they didn’t receive proper warning about the Board of Supervisors’ proposal to close the station.
An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities
A federal oil and gas lease sale in Alaska, held just before the New Year, got a lot of pushback from environmental groups. But in the end, the sale was kind of a dud. Sabine Poux with member station KDLL in Kenai, Alaska, has been following this story. She joins us now to talk about what the results say about the energy industry overall. Sabine, thanks for being here.
Another storm arrives | State prepares for emergency | Noise pollution & health
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Jan. 9. Storm sweeps across North State today through tomorrow. Another potent and moisture-laden Pacific storm fueled by an atmospheric river will be impacting Northern California today into tomorrow. This storm is potentially as big or bigger than last week's, with longer duration periods of heavy rain, especially in the eastern foothills and northern Sierra. This will likely lead to more flooding impacts in low-lying areas along swollen streams, seasonal creeks, and even on mainstem rivers.
