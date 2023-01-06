Read full article on original website
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
NFL World Wants Officiating Crew To Be Investigated
The NFL World is not happy with the officiating crew from Sunday afternoon's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. There were some wild calls in this one, including some brutal missed penalties. "Wow, the refs did NOT call this a facemask penalty on Deshaun Watson. Almost any...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference. Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement
The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon. Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
NFL World Convinced Team Is Losing On Purpose Today
When the Colts decided to let go of Frank Reich and bring in Jeff Saturday, most fans knew the tank was on. By the time we go to Sunday's performance, they were convinced. Down two scores to the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans, Twitter couldn't help but accuse Indianapolis of having their eye on a top-three pick.
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement
NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change. Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith. Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Look: NFL World Saddened By Bernie Kosar Update
Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is reportedly no longer needed on Sunday. Kosar took to social media before the Browns' final game of the regular season with the sad update. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight
The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear
The NFL playoff matchups are officially set. The last spot was locked up on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to the Green Bay Packers losing to the Detroit Lions. One of the more intriguing matchups heading into the playoffs is the...
