Georgia State

SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Sports Media World Reacts To Unfortunate Title Game Ratings

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game got horrific ratings on Monday night. According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU averaged 17.223 million viewers during Georgia's blowout win against TCU. That makes it the lowest CFP title game since 1999. ...
ATHENS, GA
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement

The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon. Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.
HOUSTON, TX
Look: Linda Cohn Is Furious With Classless NFL Celebration

ESPN's Linda Cohn wasn't a fan of some of the things she saw in Week 18. But there was at least one team celebration that really got under her skin. Taking to Twitter last night, Cohn declared that the Pittsburgh Steelers' "CPR" celebration after Alex Highsmith got a sack was "the worst thing" she saw until Quay Walker shoved a member of the Detroit Lions' training staff later that night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Performance Tonight

Nick Saban is at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight, but not in his usual role. Instead of coaching one of the teams participating in the title matchup, Saban is analyzing it for ESPN. From the look of a lot of the commentary out there on social media, it sounds like Saban is doing a pretty solid job.
Michigan Football Star Reportedly Uncertain About His Decision

Kris Jenkins previously expressed a desire to stay at Michigan next season, but he reportedly remains undecided. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the defensive lineman is "uncertain" if he'll declare for the 2023 NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Jenkins has until Jan. 16 to choose. Before Michigan's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Look: Football World Reacts To Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech

Before the national championship game on Monday night, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart delivered an animated pregame speech in the locker room.  The audio of Smart's speech leaked on social media. It immediately went viral. "Go out there and f--- their ass up," Smart said. "Don't think about ...
ATHENS, GA
ESPN's Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

Monday night's national championship has concluded, and a champion has been crowned; putting a bow on the 2022 college football season. With that, ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final Top 25 rankings, starting with the Georgia Bulldogs and finishing with one of the surprise teams of ...
GEORGIA STATE
Look: Jemele Hill Is Furious With ESPN's Dana White Coverage

Just last week, TMZ released video that showed UFC president Dana White slap his wife during a New Year's Eve party. Despite video showing White's confrontation with his wife, he has not been punished by the UFC - or ESPN. The UFC’s biggest television partner has been eerily quiet about the ...
Joel Klatt Releases His Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 10

As Georgia celebrates an undefeated season culminating in a dominant championship win over TCU, the college football world is already looking ahead to 2023. Before anyone could book a victory parade, Joel Klatt was among the many pundits to quickly release their rankings for next season. To ...
GEORGIA STATE
Breaking: Lincoln Riley Announces Decision On Alex Grinch

The USC Trojans featured one of the most potent offenses in college football during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the defense was as bad as the offense was good. USC struggled to stop just about everyone, which led to a few tough losses at the end of the season - including in the Pac-12 title ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Cincinnati Admission

Deion Sanders had quite the sports background. In addition to being a former football player and the current head coach at Colorado, he was also one heck of a baseball player. Sanders played in the MLB from 1989-01 and had stints with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, and ...
JACKSON, MS
