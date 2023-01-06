WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO