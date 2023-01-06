Read full article on original website
Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
WXII 12
Salem Parkway crash in Kernersville cause extensive delays Tuesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Previous coverage: A crash has impacted several lanes on Salem Parkway in Forsyth County for the Tuesday morning drive. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound direction (also known as Highway 421 South) near South Bunker Hill Road. One of...
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
abc45.com
Two Stabbed by Roommate in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 8:42 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a stabbing attack at 431 E. Sixteenth Street. Officers located two victims, Tracy Kellum and Leanne Cutlip, inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Further investigation revealed the injuries were sustained during an altercation with their roommate, William Cundiff, Jr.
abc45.com
One person is injured after a small fire in Burlington
Burlington NC — One man is injured after a fire at a Nursing Home in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department arrived at 1987 Hilton Rd around 3:00 Saturday morning. When Firefighters arrived one the scene Alamance County EMS were helping staff members evacuate the building. Firefighters began working the...
Man stabs 2 roommates, leaving 1 with critical injuries, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Officers went to a home on E. Sixteenth Street around 8:42 p.m. after getting reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found two victims, a man and a woman, inside the home who had been stabbed and cut. They […]
WXII 12
Nursing facility caught on fire after resident attempted to smoke inside
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department said a nursing care patient was severely burned after they attempted to smoke cigarettes while on medical oxygen. Crews said they responded to a possible building fire on Hilton Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday. They said this happened at a large nursing...
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
‘We may never know why’: Family of 5 dead in NC murder-suicide, police say
Five people were killed over the weekend in a secluded North Carolina neighborhood in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
People who work, live in downtown Greensboro react to shooting near parking deck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City leaders have worked for years to curb violence in Downtown Greensboro. They’ve put ordinances in place, stepped up patrols and worked with business owners to make the area safer. This weekend, Greensboro police said a man was shot early Sunday morning near a parking deck in the area of North […]
Family, community raises concerns about safety of NC 109 in Davidson County after 3 killed in crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash along N.C. 109 in Davidson County is renewing the call from the community for added safety measures along the road. “All it takes is one senseless person to ruin a family and ruin a community, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Amanda King, who lives close to […]
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
wfmynews2.com
Road safety concerns along NC-109 in Davidson County
First responders are often called to crashes on NC-109. NCDOT says they added rumble strips along the stretch.
