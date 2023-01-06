ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two Stabbed by Roommate in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 8:42 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a stabbing attack at 431 E. Sixteenth Street. Officers located two victims, Tracy Kellum and Leanne Cutlip, inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Further investigation revealed the injuries were sustained during an altercation with their roommate, William Cundiff, Jr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One person is injured after a small fire in Burlington

Burlington NC — One man is injured after a fire at a Nursing Home in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department arrived at 1987 Hilton Rd around 3:00 Saturday morning. When Firefighters arrived one the scene Alamance County EMS were helping staff members evacuate the building. Firefighters began working the...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
GREENSBORO, NC

