San Francisco, CA

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Trades and Signings So Far

The last time we checked in to see how the NBA's biggest offseason additions were doing in their new homes was over two months ago, just weeks into the 2022-23 season. Now as we approach the halfway point, much has changed. Be it Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jalen Brunson, Dejounte...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors, Hawks Agree to 10-Day Contract

After losing five of their last seven games, the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly bolstered their frontcourt by adding a veteran free-agent big man. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks signed center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Favors most recently played 39 games for the Oklahoma City...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bulls Unlikely to 'Blow It Up' at Trade Deadline amid Zach LaVine Buzz

Despite falling short of expectations and sitting in a difficult spot long-term, the Chicago Bulls may not be prepared to wave the white flag and start over just yet. "But in the weeks leading up to what could be a crucial deadline, multiple league sources have told The Athletic the expectation is for the Bulls to remain relatively quiet," The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported Monday. "No one expects the Bulls to 'blow it up' and commit to a complete rebuilding process."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Twins' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Carlos Correa's Reported $200M Contract

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday the veteran shortstop is on the verge of returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. The contract is still pending a physical, which proved to be the hang-up in his previous agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović

The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

D-2 OL Dieunerst Collin Gets NIL Contract With Popeyes Because of Popular Meme

Talk about a full-circle moment. Front Office Sports reported Popeyes signed Dieunerst Collin, who is an offensive lineman at Lake Erie College, to a name, image and likeness deal. While it is notable that a D-II player landed an NIL deal, this move is of particular interest to those familiar with a certain meme.

