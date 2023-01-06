Read full article on original website
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Siberian tiger that killed teenage boy at SF Zoo shows the effect of animal bullyingCristoval Victorial
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buying or Selling Raptors' Willingness to Move O.G. Anunoby and Latest NBA Trade Buzz
Clouds of trade smoke will billow out and eventually blanket the basketball world between now and the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Discerning hoopheads understand two things about this smoke: it's not always to be trusted, but it's also inadvisable to dismiss it. Most trade talks—or trade rumors—stem from somewhere,...
Grading Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Trades and Signings So Far
The last time we checked in to see how the NBA's biggest offseason additions were doing in their new homes was over two months ago, just weeks into the 2022-23 season. Now as we approach the halfway point, much has changed. Be it Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jalen Brunson, Dejounte...
Nets' Kevin Durant Will Likely Undergo MRI After Suffering Right Knee Injury vs. Heat
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will likely undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters. Durant went down after Heat star Jimmy Butler fell on his right leg following a drive to...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors, Hawks Agree to 10-Day Contract
After losing five of their last seven games, the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly bolstered their frontcourt by adding a veteran free-agent big man. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks signed center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Favors most recently played 39 games for the Oklahoma City...
How Steve Cohen, Mets Can Flex Extra $315M to Shake Up MLB After Carlos Correa Saga
If the New York Mets have any Carlos Correa bragging rights following his reported deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, it's only that he was a Met for longer than he was a San Francisco Giant. That unfortunately doesn't do the Mets much good, of course, and the same...
NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
LeBron James on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Y'all Know What the F--k Should Be Happening'
LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade. The four-time MVP spelled out his frustration in only a select few words in a conversation with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday's 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings. "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said....
NBA Rumors: Bulls Unlikely to 'Blow It Up' at Trade Deadline amid Zach LaVine Buzz
Despite falling short of expectations and sitting in a difficult spot long-term, the Chicago Bulls may not be prepared to wave the white flag and start over just yet. "But in the weeks leading up to what could be a crucial deadline, multiple league sources have told The Athletic the expectation is for the Bulls to remain relatively quiet," The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported Monday. "No one expects the Bulls to 'blow it up' and commit to a complete rebuilding process."
Underrated MLB Free-Agent Signings Who Will Have Biggest Impact on 2023 Season
Major League Baseball's free-agent market has thus far paid out $3.7 billion, a hefty chunk of which has gone to just a handful of players. All eyes will be on them in 2023. And yet some of the market's lesser splashes may steal the show. We specifically want to talk...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Around 20 More Athletes Buy Iowa Farm for Roughly $5M
Athletes are often looking for unique ways to invest their money, and farming could be the new hot trend in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and Boston Celtics veteran Blake Griffin are part of a group that is purchasing a 104-acre farm in Iowa for about $5 million. According...
Twins' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Carlos Correa's Reported $200M Contract
Stop me if you've heard this one before: Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday the veteran shortstop is on the verge of returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. The contract is still pending a physical, which proved to be the hang-up in his previous agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.
Former Knicks, Wizards Forward Jared Jeffries Wins Car on 'The Price Is Right'
Former NBA player Jared Jeffries is a big winner nearly 10 years removed from his last game. The former New York Knicks forward won a new car during an episode of The Price is Right that aired Monday, via TMZ Sports. He was playing the "One Away" game, correctly guessing the car's value of $22,376.
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Exits Loss to Nuggets With Hip Injury; Severity Unknown
Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley exited Monday's loss against the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, the team announced. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that the team doesn't know the severity of his injury but that it occurred when he slipped under the basket near the Nuggets bench.
D-2 OL Dieunerst Collin Gets NIL Contract With Popeyes Because of Popular Meme
Talk about a full-circle moment. Front Office Sports reported Popeyes signed Dieunerst Collin, who is an offensive lineman at Lake Erie College, to a name, image and likeness deal. While it is notable that a D-II player landed an NIL deal, this move is of particular interest to those familiar with a certain meme.
Red Sox's Trevor Story Undergoes Surgery for Right Elbow Injury; 2023 Status Unknown
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story underwent a successful internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Monday, the team announced Tuesday. Story is expected to miss time, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. ESPN's Jeff Passan noted the procedure is "modified Tommy John surgery" and Story...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Joins Ownership Group for NWSL's Kansas City Current
Patrick Mahomes is expanding his ownership profile. The Kansas City Chiefs' superstar, already a minority stakeholder in the Kansas City Royals and part of the ownership group that owns the MLS' Sporting Kansas City, now is also part of the ownership group of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. It's a...
