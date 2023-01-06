Former WWE star Mandy Rose said she was "hurt" by the company's decision to release her over sexually explicit content she posted to her FanTime page. "I can't sit here and say that I was wronged or not... but I'm very hurt," Rose said Tuesday on the Tamron Hall Show (h/t Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats). "Nobody wants to get that call that they're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed."

