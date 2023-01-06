Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 9. Following her brutal attack on a referee and Bianca Belair during last week's Raw Women's Championship match, Alexa Bliss tried to explain her actions. Austin Theory was able to retain his United States title last week against...
Bleacher Report
Attitude Adjustment: Would D-Generation X's WCW Invasion Work Today?
The Attitude Era was a magical time for wrestling fans; one in which rules mattered not, characters reigned supreme and the storytelling was as edgy and irreverent as anything seen before or since. It was an era when WWE fought back against WCW in the war for wrestling supremacy and...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors on Edge, Beth Phoenix, Xavier Woods' Injury and Potential WWE Sale
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW. We already knew we had not seen the last of the Edge vs. The Judgment Day feud. Now we're getting a better idea of when the rivalry will pick back up. Fightful Select reported WWE has Edge...
Bleacher Report
Judgment Day Primed for Gold, Where Is Royal Rumble Build?, More WWE Raw Takes
The January 9 edition of WWE Raw continued to build toward the Royal Rumble, but it did not do so with the spark that is expected this close to The Road to WrestleMania. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest are the new No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships, thanks to a timely assist from Dominik Mysterio.
Bleacher Report
Mandy Rose 'Hurt' by WWE Release; Would Consider Return to Company
Former WWE star Mandy Rose said she was "hurt" by the company's decision to release her over sexually explicit content she posted to her FanTime page. "I can't sit here and say that I was wronged or not... but I'm very hurt," Rose said Tuesday on the Tamron Hall Show (h/t Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats). "Nobody wants to get that call that they're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed."
Bleacher Report
WWE's Ricochet Announces Engagement to Announcer Samantha Irvin
WWE Superstar Ricochet announced his engagement to ring announcer Samantha Irvin on Tuesday. "When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Comments / 0