Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record
It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Kirby Smart Earn Top Contract Bonuses Among CFB HCs for 2022 Season
With the 2022 college football season officially in the books, the bonus money earned by FBS coaches has been revealed. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, coaches earned a total of over $12.2 million in bonuses, with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Georgia's Kirby Smart leading the way. Harbaugh reportedly earned $2.05 million by the end of the year, while Smart was rewarded $1.35 million.
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens Agree to 5-Year, $100M Contract as NFL's Top-Paid ILB
The Baltimore Ravens didn't wait until the offseason to extend linebacker Roquan Smith's stay. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the two parties agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed. It's the most money paid out to an off-ball linebacker. His $20 million average salary...
Bleacher Report
Spencer Rattler Will Return to South Carolina, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina for another season. The quarterback announced Tuesday that he will forgo a chance to enter the 2023 NFL draft and return to the Gamecocks for what will be his second year with the SEC team:. Rattler first made waves in college football...
Bleacher Report
Report: Packers' Quay Walker Unlikely to Face Suspension for Shoving Lions Trainer
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker is unlikely to face a suspension for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday's 20-16 loss at Lambeau Field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero added that it "sounds like" Walker will only receive a fine. Walker was flagged and tossed out...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Examining Latest Scenarios and Top Bracket-Busters
The road map to Super Bowl LVII is laid out. The completion of the 2022 NFL regular season saw the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles capture their respective conference's No. 1 seed and the coveted first-round bye that comes along with it. It also set up a mesmerizing weekend of six wild-card matchups, kicking off Saturday afternoon and carrying through Monday night.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Fans Hopeful Tua Tagovailoa Can Return for Playoffs After Ugly Win vs. Jets
Almost in spite of themselves, the Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs. They have kicker Jason Sanders, a stout defense and the Buffalo Bills to thank. Sanders went 3-of-3 in his field-goal attempts on Sunday, including a 50-yarder with just 18 seconds remaining, to give the Dolphins a 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agency 2023: Previewing This Year's Class
With the 2022 NFL regular season now complete, it's time for 14 fortunate teams to begin preparation for the playoffs. The rest of the league, however, can now turn its attention to the offseason. While there are many facets to the offseason—the pre-draft process will begin soon with exhibition all-star...
Bleacher Report
Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense
The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski Doesn't Rule Out Returning to NFL Next Season: 'You Never Know'
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski still isn't shutting the door on a comeback at some point. Granted, his conditions make a return unlikely. "You never know," he said to TMZ Sports. "What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap, then you gotta think about it. Throw me some quarterback money. Then you're talking, so there's always a possibility, baby."
Bleacher Report
Matching Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates with New Job Openings
The NFL head coaching carousel has begun to turn. With two more coaches getting axed on Black Monday—joining the handful who lost their jobs before the 2022 regular season even finished—there are now five official openings this offseason. Fortunately for teams with vacancies, there are plenty of viable...
Bleacher Report
Stetson Bennett, Javon Bullard Win 2023 College Football National Championship MVPs
For the second straight year, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named offensive MVP of the National Championship Game after leading his team to a dominant 65-7 victory over TCU to win the 2023 national title. The sixth-year senior threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also adding...
