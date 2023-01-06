It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

