ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uvj7F_0k64F0bT00

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March.

Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping.

City Council members said the motel needs to be removed because it has become the site of criminal activity over the years, including a fatal stabbing in May 2020.

The motel was built in 1962 and was recently closed by its owners for possible renovation or sale.

The city purchased the nearly one-acre site at the intersection of George Washington and Swift Boulevard to relocate the aging Fire Station 71, also on George Washington, at some point.

Once the relocation is complete, the city hopes to sell the old fire station to a developer.

Two years ago, the city tore down its longtime city hall on George Washington and Swift and had been trying to similarly market that property.

In nearby Pasco, which joins Richland and Kennewick in being commonly known as the Tri-Cities, another motel that had become a haven for criminal activity was removed in 2022.

The Thunderbird Motel was purchased by the city for $1.2 million and then torn down. The city intends to turn the old grounds into additional parking spaces for the downtown blocks.

Planners expect the new lot to potentially pay for itself within 10 years with just the decrease in crime.

Comments / 1

Katty fae Darwin
4d ago

Great work! I am surprised that the city didn't already own the property where the old city hall was, maybe I misunderstood that. I had to move to Kennewick in September and I miss Richland. I couldn't find an affordable rental in Richland. The old motels rent by the week and month, $800 to $1200, it includes utilities and basic cable. So they are affordable but they do attract crime. I am glad that Richland is cleaning up the city. My home town of Yakima really made a bad decision to sell the old motel on north 1st to the Mission. I was homeless for several months and actually stayed there. they don't help people to find jobs or housing. they do have a dental and medical clinics on site. The Pasco mission actually assists people to find housing and probably jobs.

Reply
2
Related
97 Rock

TONIGHT: Kennewick City Council to Discuss Wind Farm Plan

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Horse Heaven Wind Project. More specifically, a letter that will be drafted by city council regarding the wind farm, which has drawn both ire and support from various groups. Supporters Tout Jobs, Money. Supporters...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Pasco Airport Gets Development Grant From Dept. of Commerce

The Tri-Cities Airport will be getting some development money from the Department of Commerce. Funds will be used for engineering master plan and more. According to the Department of Commerce, six projects around the state have each received $416K to be used for a variety of development projects. engineering and permitting processes to speed up development.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]

Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

School delays for January 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Animal Causes Thousands to Lose Power in Benton PUD

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton PUD says almost 3500 customers lost power over the weekend, due to the activity of an animal in the Ely substation. This happened Saturday morning when the outage was reported in the East Kennewick and Southridge areas. It's unknown exactly what the animal did to cause the power failure, but once discovered, Benton PUD crews were able to get the electricity back to customers within about 90 minutes. At the height of the outage, the utility says 3,461 customers did not have service.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria responds to Toppenish community, addresses maternity unit closure

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Toppenish City Council allowed community members to voice their questions and concerns about the recent closure of the maternity unit at Astria. Today Astria Health released a statement in response, detailing what is closed and what services are still provided at Astria Toppenish Hospital. According to Astria’s statement of January 10:
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified

WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
WAPATO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kadlec trying to combat the healthcare worker crisis

RICHLAND, Wash. – There’s a healthcare crisis going on around the country, a shortage of nurses. This problem was happening before the pandemic. No matter where the hospital is, one thing is for sure nursing positions aren’t being filled. Ethel Pham is an Emergency Room Technician at...
RICHLAND, WA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy