Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March.

Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping.

City Council members said the motel needs to be removed because it has become the site of criminal activity over the years, including a fatal stabbing in May 2020.

The motel was built in 1962 and was recently closed by its owners for possible renovation or sale.

The city purchased the nearly one-acre site at the intersection of George Washington and Swift Boulevard to relocate the aging Fire Station 71, also on George Washington, at some point.

Once the relocation is complete, the city hopes to sell the old fire station to a developer.

Two years ago, the city tore down its longtime city hall on George Washington and Swift and had been trying to similarly market that property.

In nearby Pasco, which joins Richland and Kennewick in being commonly known as the Tri-Cities, another motel that had become a haven for criminal activity was removed in 2022.

The Thunderbird Motel was purchased by the city for $1.2 million and then torn down. The city intends to turn the old grounds into additional parking spaces for the downtown blocks.

Planners expect the new lot to potentially pay for itself within 10 years with just the decrease in crime.