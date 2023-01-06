ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-David Beckham's son Romeo signs on loan for Brentford B

 4 days ago
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, will play for Brentford's B team on loan from Inter Miami II until the end of the season, the English club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old winger joined the reserve affiliate of his father's Major League Soccer team Inter Miami -- formerly called Fort Lauderdale CF -- in 2021 after a six-year break in his football career that began at Arsenal's Academy.

Beckham spent the MLS Next Pro close season training with Brentford's youth team before the move.

"We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," said Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane.

"He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well... I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch.

"He's been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us, and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan."

Beckham led MLS Next Pro in assists last season with 10, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals.

