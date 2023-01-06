ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Poll: Inflation, future of democracy top issues for Virginians

By By Madison Hirneisen | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – With less than a week before Virginia lawmakers flock to Richmond for the 2023 legislative session, residents of the Commonwealth have identified the top issues they want lawmakers to prioritize this year.

Inflation and the future of democracy emerged as the top two priorities, according to polling results released this week by Virginia Commonwealth University.

The poll, which surveyed 807 adult residents between Dec. 3 to Dec.16 , found 37% of respondents want inflation and the increasing price of goods to be the top priority for lawmakers during the 2023 session, followed by 21% who said the future of democracy should be the top priority.

More than half of poll respondents said they believed the issues of inflation, education and crime required Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s specific intervention beyond his current level of involvement, and 53% said Youngkin should address the urgency of these issues at the convening of the General Assembly next week.

“The poll results reflect a seeming increase in the disconnect or distrust between leadership and the people, and it is not partisan,” L. Douglas Wilder, the 66th governor of Virginia and VCU professor, said. “The poll reflects that more needs to be done by leadership — administrative, legislative and gubernatorial — to address the salient issues that are being borne by the people in the commonwealth.

“The voters are looking for leadership to produce results for all Virginians.”

Youngkin has emphasized a desire to cut taxes for Virginians in the second year of his term, announcing $1 billion in proposed tax cuts in his budget amendments. The governor has specifically touted a plan to reduce both individual and corporate tax rates, though it will need to be approved by Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly and could face pushback.

The poll found that 52% of respondents approve of how Youngkin is handling his job of governor compared to 32% who disapprove.

On education, 43% of residents polled felt school-aged students in their community were falling behind their peers in other states in reading and math proficiency, while 37% said students are either “ahead” or “on track.” Analysts said political affiliation, race and age had the “strongest impact on views of educational performance.” In general, Republicans, African Americans and 35-to-54-year-olds believe children are falling behind, while Democrats, Hispanics and 18-to-34-year-olds believe children are ahead or on track.

“Virginians feel that our youngsters are not getting the basics of learning,” Wilder said. “Over 40% of respondents believe school-aged students are still falling behind their peers in other states in reading and math proficiency.”

Heading into the 2023 legislative session, Republican lawmakers have reignited a push for “school choice,” introducing several bills having to do with “parental rights.” Several measures propose using state funding to create education savings accounts for parents to use for education outside of public schools.

Lawmakers will open the session Wednesday.

The Center Square

The Center Square

