Three companies fined during Ohio’s first week of sports betting

(The Center Square) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission fined five gaming companies during what was a bigger-than-expected first few days of legalized sports betting in the state.

The commission notified MGM, Caesars and DraftKings it plans to take administrative action against all three for allegedly violating gaming rules pertaining to advertising and promotions.

The commission said, in a news release, it plans to fine each $150,000 and take other action to ensure personnel are trained in laws, rules and policies related to sports gaming advertising and promotions.

“The sports gaming industry has received multiple reminders of the rules and standards for advertising and promotions, yet continues to disregard Ohio law. These repeated violations leave the commission no choice but to pursue administrative action to bring operators into compliance,” said Matthew Schuler, executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission. “The Commission takes responsible gambling seriously – and expects the industry to value the same.”

The commission alleges all three violated parts of Ohio law and the commission’s rules that require sports gaming advertisements to clearly and conspicuously contain a message designed to prevent problem gambling as well as a helpline number to help access resources.

Also, all three companies allegedly advertised promotions or bonuses described as “free” or “risk-free” when patrons were required to take a loss or risk their own money to get the promotion.

Commission rules on promotions and bonuses prohibits the use of the word or phrase “free” or “risk-free” in promotions where a customer must spend their own money to obtain the promotional value.

At the same time, GeoComply released its Ohio wagering numbers from the New Year’s weekend, according to BetOhio. The data showed Ohio’s 11.3 million transactions was tops in the nation, beating New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan.

Ohio’s busiest cities were Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.