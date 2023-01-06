ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

It’s an active one — Hawaii’s youngest volcano erupts again

By Rebecca Olds
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkMZH_0k64EefN00
This webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. | U.S. Geological Survey via Associated Press

On Thursday evening, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano became active as it glowed red and began the eruption process, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory .

Dane duPont , whose Twitter bio says “Hawaii Tracker,” shared this time-lapse video of the volcano’s caldera, filling with lava.

Kilauea has erupted dozens of times since the 1950s and dozens of times before that, per the Hawaii Center of Volcanology .

But perhaps the most recent and catastrophic was in 2018. When Kilauea erupted, it took an unexpected turn and wreaked havoc as it took out hundreds of residences, as reported by the Deseret News .

In a red alert issued by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday residents were warned that volcanic smog or “vog” from the volcano can be a health concern — it can be a lung irritant for people and animals and could damage crops downwind. However, the volcano is far enough from residences to not worry about lava flows like in the past.

Early lava fountains hit 50 meters high , throwing lightweight volcanic glass fragments into the air, which are also a concern as they can irritate the eyes and skin, per the alert.

The Kilauea volcano, located in Hawaii Volcanos National Park, is about 20.5 miles from — Mauna Loa — which recently stopped erupting a month ago, per The Associated Press . However, the observatory said, it still remains quiet and unaffected by Kilauea.

Related

Comments / 0

Related
Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
HAWAII STATE
CBS LA

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater. The eruption comes less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside a crater at the volcano's summit caldera. Kilauea's summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. Kilauea is Hawaii's most active volcano. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes erupting side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.    
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Whale sanctuary welcomes volunteers to 2023 Ocean Count

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is welcoming back volunteers for the 2023 Sanctuary Ocean Count scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25. Participants in the annual survey tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behavior, which provides a snapshot of humpback whale activity from the shorelines of O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: High surf warning issued for largest northwest swell of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins

First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast

Two Red Hill moms demand congressional hearing on health impacts from fuel-tainted water. They say it's been an uphill battle to get people on a national level to listen to their concerns. Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Criticism of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
HAWAII STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy