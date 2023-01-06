ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wednesday’ slated for second season on Netflix

By Hanna Seariac
 4 days ago
A poster of “Wednesday,” the hit show on Netflix. | Netflix

Netflix has now announced a second season of the hit series “Wednesday.”

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega, this show quickly rose in popularity. Deadline reported that it “crossed the 1B hours viewed mark — only the third show to do that on Netflix — in less than a month and overtook ‘Dahmer’ to become the second most-watched U.S. show behind Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things .’”

The show is a fresh take on the classic sitcom, movie and franchise “The Addams Family.”

It’s considered a horror comedy, according to Variety. The show focuses on Wednesday Addams, who is played by Ortega. She attends school at Nevermore Academy and has to adjust to school life while also solving supernatural mysteries.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, executive producers of the show, told Variety that they were “thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into Season 2. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

One of the most viral moments from the first season was Ortega’s dance scene. She choreographed this scene herself to the song “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.

Viewers took to TikTok to imitate her dance and the song also rose to the top of the charts. According to Distractify , the initial release of the song by Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads didn’t have much success — it was The Cramps’ re-release of the song that rose to stardom.

How to watch ‘Wednesday’

“Wednesday” is available on Netflix.

When will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 come out?

It’s unclear.

According to Cosmopolitan , if the show follows the same timeline as before, it’ll release around mid-2024, but no release date has been announced.

