Putin war aims unchanged but lacks manpower, morale -Pentagon

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's aim of seizing Ukrainian territory has not changed, but Russian forces continue to suffer from military weaknesses including the amount of troops they have, the Pentagon said on Friday, as Washington hopes the latest record weapons package for Kyiv will help Ukraine retake territory occupied by Russia.

"Putin has not given up his aims of dominating Ukraine and continuing to acquire Ukraine's territory," said Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense focusing on Russia and Ukraine.

"But the reality of Russian weaknesses, the Russian armed forces weaknesses has collided with those aims," Cooper said, adding that Russian troops also suffer from low morale.

Comments / 8

Tom Biesecker
4d ago

Russia is not even a country, only a terrorist state like Iran and North Korea. Putin must face war crimes.

Reply
10
Neverendingwhistle
3d ago

I don't know who gave this MEDVEDEV S.O.B. a bullhorn to threaten the #1 World Superpower which innovates nuclear fusion prior to the backward country of Russia.

Reply
3
