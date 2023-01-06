SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. It is a growing problem that one local doctor says only got worse during the pandemic. Nearly 15 million children and teens live with obesity, putting them at risk for asthma, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It can also cause mental health problem.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO