Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
More federal funding announced to improve healthcare across New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — New York state is continuing to build back from the pandemic and local healthcare has had to contend with outbreaks of the flu and RSV this year. Federal funding of over $120 million will go towards providing new resources to support medical staff, maternal mental health programs as well as pandemic preparedness with a new COVID variant on the rise.
cnycentral.com
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for treating childhood obesity
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. It is a growing problem that one local doctor says only got worse during the pandemic. Nearly 15 million children and teens live with obesity, putting them at risk for asthma, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It can also cause mental health problem.
cnycentral.com
Study shows more parents oppose vaccine requirements, CNY health experts respond
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new poll finds that more than a third of parents now say they oppose requiring children in public schools to get some childhood vaccines, a number which is up from 2019. Some blame the constant controversy around the COVID-19 vaccine or growing distrust of public...
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Guthrie-Cortland's Extended Hours!
Cortland, NY — Joining us today is Marie Carter Darling, Sr. Director at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Group to answer a few questions about the Guthrie Cortland Walk-in Clinic, and their new extended hours! The new hours of Operation at the Walk-In Clinic are listed here:. Monday-Friday 7:00am to...
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: Arise and Ski
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Arise and Ski is making a winter sport accessible to everyone.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University opens NIL store, helping student-athletes earn money
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse University has launched an online store on Monday, January 9th offering custom and co-licensed merchandise sold for Syracuse Orange student-athletes. The schools says it will allow fans to get licensed Syracuse gear while also supporting the players. The Syracuse NIL Store gives students the ability...
cnycentral.com
Passerby reports smoke in Syracuse neighborhood, fire crews find fire and alert occupants
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, but had to find the source of the fire themselves. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called authorities because of smoke in the area. Crews were dispatched and located a house on the 100 block of Graves Street with smoke and fire coming from the attic, the fire department said.
cnycentral.com
Education lawyer explains Baldwinsville superintendent termination hearing process
New York — A lawyer in education law has explained the process of an impartial hearing, revolving around the possible termination of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. Superintendent Jason Thomson is still getting paid while he waits for the board of education's decision on his future leading the Baldwinsville School...
cnycentral.com
Central New York makes strides towards being more green with approved solar energy project
HOMER, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Renewable Energy issued three siting permits for large-scale renewable energy projects that will deliver enough clean energy to power over 65,000 homes for at least 20 years. "Accelerating the development of renewable energy is a top priority to ensure we...
cnycentral.com
Micron deal mentioned by Gov. Hochul in Tuesday's address, but not much else about CNY
ALBANY, N.Y. — Central New York was mentioned only twice briefly in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Tuesday. When discussing the state’s investments in our infrastructure, Hochul said, “We landed the largest investments in state history, including $20 billion from IBM and $100 billion from Micron, creating 50,000 new jobs.”
cnycentral.com
Person falls into Onondaga Creek Monday morning, Syracuse firefighters conduct rope rescue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Jan. 9 at 10:08 a.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 center to a possible person that had fallen from the Dickerson St. bridge near S. Clinton St. into the Onondaga Creek below. Firefighters arrived on the scene less than two minutes later and...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
cnycentral.com
B'ville School Board seeks hearing officer for superintendent termination hearing
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Within the first minutes of the Baldwinsville School Board meeting on Monday, an update was given on suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson who has been on paid leave for several months. The board announced the next step in the investigation into Thomson's actions will be selecting a...
cnycentral.com
'CNY Synchro' program teaches synchronized ice skating
CICERO — A synchronized skating program at the Skating Club of CNY has been teaching the sport since 2006. Teams are made up of eight to 16 figure skaters performing a program set to music. "It's just a positive environment for everyone," said coach Carolyn Quinn. Program organizers said...
cnycentral.com
TK Tavern thanks the community for support after fire
CAMILLUS N.Y. — After a fire Saturday morning, bar and restaurant TK Tavern in Camillus is thanking the community for their continued support. The fire broke out early Saturday morning, with multiple agencies responding to the business on Newport Road. Flames were seen billowing from the roof before crews got the fire under control.
cnycentral.com
AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Orange lacrosse legend Michael Powell's jersey only second to be retired in lax program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Michael Powell is set to become only the second Syracuse University men’s lacrosse player to have his jersey retired. Powell is the only Orange men’s lacrosse player to earn first-team All-America recognition all four years of his college career, the only four-time winner of the Jack Turnbull Award, presented to the nation’s top attackman and is also the only Syracuse player to win the W.H. Brine Award as the NCAA Division I Championship Game Most Outstanding Player twice.
cnycentral.com
Police looking for missing 15-year-old runaway from Town of Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. — The New York State Police in the Town of Remsen are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old runaway. Taylor N. Diehl left her residence on Jan. 8 and has not returned home. She may be staying with friends in the City of Utica area. Anyone with...
Comments / 0