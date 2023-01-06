ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

More federal funding announced to improve healthcare across New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — New York state is continuing to build back from the pandemic and local healthcare has had to contend with outbreaks of the flu and RSV this year. Federal funding of over $120 million will go towards providing new resources to support medical staff, maternal mental health programs as well as pandemic preparedness with a new COVID variant on the rise.
SYRACUSE, NY
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for treating childhood obesity

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. It is a growing problem that one local doctor says only got worse during the pandemic. Nearly 15 million children and teens live with obesity, putting them at risk for asthma, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It can also cause mental health problem.
SYRACUSE, NY
'@ Your Service': Guthrie-Cortland's Extended Hours!

Cortland, NY — Joining us today is Marie Carter Darling, Sr. Director at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Group to answer a few questions about the Guthrie Cortland Walk-in Clinic, and their new extended hours! The new hours of Operation at the Walk-In Clinic are listed here:. Monday-Friday 7:00am to...
CORTLAND, NY
CNY Tuesdays: Arise and Ski

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Arise and Ski is making a winter sport accessible to everyone.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse University opens NIL store, helping student-athletes earn money

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse University has launched an online store on Monday, January 9th offering custom and co-licensed merchandise sold for Syracuse Orange student-athletes. The schools says it will allow fans to get licensed Syracuse gear while also supporting the players. The Syracuse NIL Store gives students the ability...
SYRACUSE, NY
Passerby reports smoke in Syracuse neighborhood, fire crews find fire and alert occupants

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, but had to find the source of the fire themselves. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called authorities because of smoke in the area. Crews were dispatched and located a house on the 100 block of Graves Street with smoke and fire coming from the attic, the fire department said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Micron deal mentioned by Gov. Hochul in Tuesday's address, but not much else about CNY

ALBANY, N.Y. — Central New York was mentioned only twice briefly in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Tuesday. When discussing the state’s investments in our infrastructure, Hochul said, “We landed the largest investments in state history, including $20 billion from IBM and $100 billion from Micron, creating 50,000 new jobs.”
CLAY, NY
'CNY Synchro' program teaches synchronized ice skating

CICERO — A synchronized skating program at the Skating Club of CNY has been teaching the sport since 2006. Teams are made up of eight to 16 figure skaters performing a program set to music. "It's just a positive environment for everyone," said coach Carolyn Quinn. Program organizers said...
CICERO, NY
TK Tavern thanks the community for support after fire

CAMILLUS N.Y. — After a fire Saturday morning, bar and restaurant TK Tavern in Camillus is thanking the community for their continued support. The fire broke out early Saturday morning, with multiple agencies responding to the business on Newport Road. Flames were seen billowing from the roof before crews got the fire under control.
CAMILLUS, NY
AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Orange lacrosse legend Michael Powell's jersey only second to be retired in lax program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Michael Powell is set to become only the second Syracuse University men’s lacrosse player to have his jersey retired. Powell is the only Orange men’s lacrosse player to earn first-team All-America recognition all four years of his college career, the only four-time winner of the Jack Turnbull Award, presented to the nation’s top attackman and is also the only Syracuse player to win the W.H. Brine Award as the NCAA Division I Championship Game Most Outstanding Player twice.
SYRACUSE, NY
Police looking for missing 15-year-old runaway from Town of Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. — The New York State Police in the Town of Remsen are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old runaway. Taylor N. Diehl left her residence on Jan. 8 and has not returned home. She may be staying with friends in the City of Utica area. Anyone with...
REMSEN, NY

