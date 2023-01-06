ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In photos: Kenny Loggins turns 75: a look back

 4 days ago

Singer Kenny Loggins, best known for his hit songs "Footloose" from the movie of the same name, "Danger Zone" from "Top Gun" and more, is turning 75 on Saturday. Here is a look back at his career through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sB8q_0k64EMyP00
Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Kenny Loggins performs in concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywod, Fla., on June 4, 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7R6e_0k64EMyP00
Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Loggins, of Loggins and Messina, performs in concert as part of the "Sittin' In Again Reunion Tour" at the Pechanga Indian Reservation in Temecula, Calif., on September 9, 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyVaa_0k64EMyP00
Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/UPI

Loggins (R) and Jim Messina arrive on the red carpet at the 42nd annual Country Music Association awards in Nashville on November 12, 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCHKX_0k64EMyP00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Loggins attends the premiere of "Footloose," a remake of the original movie, in Los Angeles on October 3, 2011. The "Footloose" song was added to the National Recording Registry in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxKsr_0k64EMyP00
Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Loggins (L) and his ex-wife, Julia Cooper, arrive on the red carpet at the 45th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHV4E_0k64EMyP00
Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Loggins performs during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7xw1_0k64EMyP00
Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

Loggins performs during A Capitol Fourth on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 3, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BykB_0k64EMyP00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Loggins attends the premiere of "Top Gun" sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" at the USS Midway in San Diego on May 4, 2022. Loggins' famous "Top Gun" song "Danger Zone" appears in the sequel.

