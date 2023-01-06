In photos: Kenny Loggins turns 75: a look back

Singer Kenny Loggins, best known for his hit songs "Footloose" from the movie of the same name, "Danger Zone" from "Top Gun" and more, is turning 75 on Saturday. Here is a look back at his career through the years.

Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Kenny Loggins performs in concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywod, Fla., on June 4, 2004.

Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Loggins, of Loggins and Messina, performs in concert as part of the "Sittin' In Again Reunion Tour" at the Pechanga Indian Reservation in Temecula, Calif., on September 9, 2005.

Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/UPI

Loggins (R) and Jim Messina arrive on the red carpet at the 42nd annual Country Music Association awards in Nashville on November 12, 2008.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Loggins attends the premiere of "Footloose," a remake of the original movie, in Los Angeles on October 3, 2011. The "Footloose" song was added to the National Recording Registry in 2018.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Loggins (L) and his ex-wife, Julia Cooper, arrive on the red carpet at the 45th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011.

Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Loggins performs during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011.

Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

Loggins performs during A Capitol Fourth on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 3, 2016.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Loggins attends the premiere of "Top Gun" sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" at the USS Midway in San Diego on May 4, 2022. Loggins' famous "Top Gun" song "Danger Zone" appears in the sequel.