Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police arrest 18-year-old stabbing suspect
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a stabbing that happened Monday evening. Hubie Von Frazier was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said Von Frazier attacked a 20-year-old Cleveland man inside a home on Prasse Road. According...
Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The suspect accused of the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman has changed his plea to guilty. According to the Painesville Police Department, Demarco Jones of Willowick has pled guilty to a charge of aggravated murder relating to the killing of Tim Meola. Jones, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, had his $2 million bond revoked and will be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Driver caught with 200 grams of marijuana in truck: Medina Police Blotter
Police investigated at 10:54 p.m. Jan. 8 when a man was seen sitting in his truck, hunched over the center console. The man was found rolling a marijuana cigarette, with a large bag of marijuana sitting next to him. The marijuana was weighed at more than 200 grams, making the charge a felony possession offense.
Woman passes out drunk in bar restroom: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Video: Off-duty officer confronts police in a rage at party center
Video released to the FOX 8 I TEAM shows an off-duty Richmond Heights police officer confronting Westlake police in a rage at an indoor amusement park.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland daycare employee who admitted to drinking on day of fire at facility pleads guilty in court
The man accused of endangering the lives of 27 children by causing a fire at a Cleveland daycare pleaded guilty in court on Monday. James Carpenter was arrested last year following a fire at Little Lambs Child Care Center. Carpenter admitted to police that he was drunk at the time...
Suspect caught with suitcase full of meat, arrested for 70th time: Police
A Garfield Heights man was arrested last week after investigators say he stole a shopping cart full of packaged meat to resell at restaurants.
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
20-year-old man found stabbed multiple times in South Euclid; teen suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, South Euclid police were called to the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads for a male bleeding in the street asking for help. When officers arrived, they found a male that had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 3 suspects in deadly shooting at Glenville convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for three shooters who gunned down a 22-year-old man Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Ezjehn Moss, of Cleveland. According to police, first responders found Moss shot just...
Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
Man sentenced in Cleveland mail carrier robberies
A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to his involvement in the aggravated robberies of two United States Postal Service mail carriers in Cleveland on August 17.
cleveland19.com
2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects who ran out of a stolen car after hitting another car are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crash happened on Jan. 2, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
cleveland19.com
Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
cleveland19.com
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
He's charged with rape. So why was he still working at a Cleveland rec center?
Until News 5 Investigators started asking questions, a Cleveland recreation instructor accused of raping a former co-worker was still working with kids and teens, despite a city policy.
Driver stopped in a stolen rental car: North Ridgeville police blotter
A driver was stopped for a traffic violation on December 20. The rental car he was driving had been reported stolen. The car was impounded and the driver and passenger were detained. After a brief investigation, they were released. Drunk driving: Ohio 10. A driver was stopped and arrested on...
cleveland19.com
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
Resident taken to hospital after 911 hang-up call: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A 911 call was received Jan. 6. Nothing was said and there was no answer when dispatchers called back. Officers responded to the home and found that the call had been made by an elderly woman, who was having a non-life-threatening medical event. EMS arrived at the home and took the woman to a hospital.
Comments / 1