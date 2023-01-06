ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

South Euclid police arrest 18-year-old stabbing suspect

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a stabbing that happened Monday evening. Hubie Von Frazier was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said Von Frazier attacked a 20-year-old Cleveland man inside a home on Prasse Road. According...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The suspect accused of the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman has changed his plea to guilty. According to the Painesville Police Department, Demarco Jones of Willowick has pled guilty to a charge of aggravated murder relating to the killing of Tim Meola. Jones, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, had his $2 million bond revoked and will be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m.
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

20-year-old man found stabbed multiple times in South Euclid; teen suspect at large

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, South Euclid police were called to the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads for a male bleeding in the street asking for help. When officers arrived, they found a male that had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy