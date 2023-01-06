PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The suspect accused of the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman has changed his plea to guilty. According to the Painesville Police Department, Demarco Jones of Willowick has pled guilty to a charge of aggravated murder relating to the killing of Tim Meola. Jones, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, had his $2 million bond revoked and will be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m.

