ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Historic part of Ionia church mostly spared from fire

By Meghan Bunchman
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzL7T_0k64DXTN00

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire investigators and an insurance adjuster walked the charred halls of Zion United Methodist Church Friday after a fire broke out the day before.

Six different departments were sent to the area of Washington Street east of M-66 after Debra Hall called 911 around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. She and her husband were in the church’s basement as they prepared for their weekly soup kitchen dinner.

Part of Ionia church damaged in fire

“All of a sudden we started smelling something burning,” Hall said. “Everybody was yelling, ‘Check the food, check the oven.’ Everything was fine in the oven.”

Hall said they saw smoke and flames visible from the stairwell, with the majority of the fire situated on the first floor of the church’s 1959 addition.

“We are all very saddened by this loss,” Previa Garland, Ionia city manager, said. “Zion United Methodist Church has been part of the community since 1885. Not only does it provide a valuable place to worship in our community, they do so much to serve many of the residents of the area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1OrZ_0k64DXTN00
Fire investigators and an insurance adjustor walked the charred halls of Zion United Methodist Church on Jan. 6, 2023.

On Friday, Hall and a half dozen other parishioners gathered outside the church waiting anxiously to learn the results of the damage.

“I do everything for the church and I wouldn’t know what to do without it,” she said.

Trustee Chairman Randy Erson said he walked through the church after the crews left. The oldest part of the building, the sanctuary, was primarily untouched, though he said there is smoke damage and one charred ceiling beam that will need to be replaced.

The majority of the damage is isolated to the church’s back addition. Erson said that the hallway “is completely gutted.”

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Mondays for Moms leaving your children home alone

Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol. (Jan. 10, 2023) Play of the week: Tavion Harden’s rim-rocking slam. 6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Eastside Community Action Center awarded $60k

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- More money is being invested into Lansing’s nonprofit community programs. Mayor Andy Schor announced last Tuesday that several local arts organizations and nonprofits were awarded nearly $2 million in grants as part of Lansing’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars The Eastside Community Action Center-a place dedicated to providing social, educational, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Play of the week: Tavion Harden's rim-rocking slam

HOLT LUTHERAN BREAK IN – Darrylin Horne. 1-10 VOA reports significant decrease in donations. 1-10 VOA reports significant decrease in donations. Repealing right-to-work labor law not Whitmer’s No. …. Repealing right-to-work labor law not Whitmer's No. 1 priority. Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: 6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break. Students are now...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

3 female artists 'welding' way into Lansing art scene

3 female artists ‘welding’ way into Lansing art scene. Knob Hill fire victims did not hear fire alarms, …. Knob Hill fire victims did not hear fire alarms, residents say. How MSP officials handle officer-involved shootings. 1-9 How MSP officials handle officer-involved shootings.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

How MSP officials handle officer-involved shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the first week of 2023, the Michigan State Police is investigating two officer-involved shootings. This includes one from Jan. 2, involving Bath Township Police, and the other, on Jan. 5, involving the Lansing Police Department. MSP Public Affairs Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said before anything, it’s imperative to check on the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy