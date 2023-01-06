MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 1/3 Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team went scoreless for 1 hour, 44 minutes and three seconds. That’s the longest duration the Gophers have gone without scoring a goal all season. With the Maroon and Gold’s firepower up front in Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, among other secondary scorers, it’s a safe bet that it will be the longest scoring drought all season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO