EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata. Ephrata police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.

EPHRATA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO