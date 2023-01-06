ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Local man fails to flee his way out of arrest after leading police on lengthy chase in Ephrata

EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata. Ephrata police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.
EPHRATA, WA
Home saved; RV, several vehicles destroyed by fire near Ephrata

EPHRATA — An RV and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire Saturday morning near Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Road A.5 Northwest and arrived to find an RV fully-involved and the fire spreading to other vehicles and a nearby home.
EPHRATA, WA
Suspect arrested in connection to car prowls, thefts, burglaries in Othello

OTHELLO — Othello police have arrested a man in connection to numerous vehicle prowls, thefts and burglaries over the past three weeks. Ruben Cantu Jr. was booked into jail last week for second-degree vehicle prowl, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, identity theft and second-degree burglary, according to Othello police.
OTHELLO, WA
UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak

BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
BREWSTER, WA
Mudslide near SR 155 halts traffic between Elmer City and Republic

ELMER CITY - Mudslides and rock slides are becoming exceedingly problematic in north central Washington these days. Warmer temperatures combined with heavy rains over the weekend and into this week are inducing such activity. At about 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Colville Tribe Emergency Management reported a large mudslide that had...
ELMER CITY, WA
House fire kills one near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Multiple collisions close I-90 near Thorp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes were blocking eastbound I-90 near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg. Eastbound I-90 was closed at milepost 101. Traffic was detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. The Washington Department of Transportation said two tow companies were on the scene to help clear the crashes. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions

THORP, Wash. – Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple collisions. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not have an estimated time for reopening. There is a detour at Exit 101 on Old Thorp Highway.
ELLENSBURG, WA
US 2 through Tumwater Canyon back open after earlier slides

LEAVENWORTH — US 2 through Tumwater Canyon is back open after a number of snow slides blocked the highway on Sunday. WSDOT crews on Monday morning cleaned up 10 separate slide areas between milepost 85 and 89, west of Leavenworth. Heavy snow snow on Sunday created high avalanche danger,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
"He was crying in my arms asking 'why are people like this?'" MLSD investigating allegations of racially-charged conflict during and after basketball game

MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has confirmed that it is investigating an incident allegedly involving racial slurs that were hurled at an opposing basketball team that played at the high school on Friday, January 6. The incident(s) reportedly occurred during a 7 p.m. game between the Moses...
MOSES LAKE, WA
WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp

9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
THORP, WA
Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County

WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington

We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

