M3GAN's Box Office Haul Is A Major Signal For Hollywood Decision Makers (But Will They Pay Attention?)
All hail our new queen: M3GAN, the animatronic murder doll at the center of the new horror flick from Blumhouse Productions. (If you're curious about the premise, think "Gremlins," but girlboss this time.) After an incredible viral marketing campaign involving New York City subways populated with M3GANs and the doll's dance from the trailer making a fan out of Megan Thee Stallion, the movie finally hit theaters ... and immediately became the first big industry success story of 2023.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
Why The Villains From Avatar: The Legend Of Korra Actually Had A Point
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" captivated a global audience with a wildly imaginative and thought provoking animated adventure produced by Nickelodeon Studios. This unique series elevates the animation genre from mere entertaining children's cartoons to stunning art sequences with powerful storytelling. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" also introduces young viewers to dark themes like political corruption, child abuse, and even genocide.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
House Of The Dragon's Rhys Ifans Made Filming An Entertaining Challenge
Rhys Ifans' roles can be summed up in one word: transformative. Whether he is portraying Luna Lovegood's (Evanna Lynch) strange and knowledgeable father, Xenophilius, in the Wizarding World of "Harry Potter," or becoming Rasputin in "The King's Man," the 2021 follow-up to "Kingsman: The Secret Service," or facing off against a certain Marvel superhero as doomed scientist Dr. Curt Connors in "The Amazing Spider-Man," the actor is almost unrecognizable from film to film.
Tom Hanks Named Turner And Hooch's Exhausting Production His Most Difficult Shoot
When you've spent as much of your life being in movies as Tom Hanks has, there are bound to be some days that are harder than others. But for long-time fans of the two-time Oscar winner, what Hanks considers the most difficult movie moment to pull off might come as a surprise.
Another Goonies Actor Helped Ke Huy Quan Land His Everything Everywhere All At Once Role
When one finds themself being a staple cast member of two iconic franchises before they're even a teenager, some may think that guarantees them a long, continuous career in the entertainment industry; however, that's always not the case. For Ke Huy Quan, after playing significant roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," he unfortunately found himself back at the actor's starting line.
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
Ke Huy Quan Gushes Over Working On Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
Perhaps one of the most heartwarming stories of 2022 was the Hollywood resurgence of former child star Ke Huy Quan, most famous for his roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies." Following a nearly 20-year hiatus from acting, Quan was inspired to return to the big screen after watching "Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018 — and went on to star in the critically acclaimed dramedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as lovable laundromat owner Waymond Wang.
Antony Starr Takes On A Different Supervillain In This Fan-Art Of Reverse Flash
Many people recognize Antony Starr as the villainous superhero Homelander from the hit series "The Boys," but one talented individual online has turned the star of the Amazon Prime series into the DC villain, the Reverse Flash. The New Zealand actor has been in the industry for many years, with...
Nick Cave's Gladiator 2: Christ Killer Is The Sequel We Still Want To See
Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" made an impact when it was released in 2000. The historical epic won multiple Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and grossed over $460 million at the international box office, which is an impressive feat for any movie, let alone an R-rated 155-minute drama about persecution and death. After years of waiting, a sequel is finally happening with Scott in the director's chair once again. However, "Gladiator 2" isn't going to be as bold and dangerous as it could have been.
How The South Park Movie Marked A Turning Point In Matt Stone And Trey Parker's Careers
Trey Parker and Matt Stone found overnight success upon the release of their now legendary Comedy Central series "South Park." After years of struggling to get their big break, the team made the low-budget indie "Cannibal: The Musical" and a viral Christmas card short distributed on VHS, which helped bring "South Park" to life and make them household names. Following the success of the foul-mouthed animated show, the next logical step came a couple of years later in 1999 when it came time to adapt the show into a movie.
Here's How To Win Four Exclusive DC BendyFigs From Looper And /Film
Looper and /Film are partnering up yet again with another stellar BendyFigs giveaway. This time around, we're offering three lucky winners a set of four BendyFigs from the DC Universe. If you're still reeling from the complete overhaul at Warner Bros. regarding your favorite DCEU characters and stars, these BendyFigs should cheer you right up.
The Bannerman Novels Are Finally Getting A TV Adaptation Thanks To Shane Black And Greg Nicotero
Few spy novels are as suited to screen adaptation as the Paul Bannerman series by John R. Maxim. Beginning with "The Bannerman Solution," the books focus on a former covert operative who now lives under an assumed identity in Connecticut while on the run from the government, along with several other former government assassins.
Yue's Fate In Avatar: The Last Airbender's Season 1 Finale Stunned Sokka Actor Jack De Sena
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the best animated shows ever made for a variety of reasons. The exploratory nature of the narrative allows for extensive world-building that helps viewers get a sense of the characters and their motivations. As the title suggests, Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) is an airbending master, so the majority of the series focuses on his journey to learn control over the other elements. Season 1 sets a strong foundation for the rest of the show, honing in on Aang and Katara's (Mae Whitman) struggle to learn the finer points of waterbending. Even as the threat of the Fire Nation looms on the horizon, the first season seems playful at times compared to the show's later seasons.
What Avatar: The Last Airbender's Jessie Flower Would Say To Toph In Real Life
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" has a special place in the hearts of thousands and thousands of fans who grew up watching the Nickelodeon series and seeing the adventures of inexperienced Avatar Aang and his friends unfold. Naturally, after three seasons and 61 episodes, the audience is not alone in having built a bond with the characters — the voice actors also developed a certain sense of kinship with the individuals they helped bring to life with passion and enthusiasm.
Project Artemis - What We Know So Far
While it may not boast the highest number of subscribers (via Barron's) compared to the likes of Netflix, what Apple TV+ might lack in quantity, it has made up in quality. Launched only in 2019, the streamer already possesses a collection of acclaimed original films such as "The Greyhound," "Wolfwalkers," and "The Tragedy of Macbeth." It has gone on to make some notable milestones for streaming services.
Why Dee Bradley Baker's Favorite Bad Batch Character Changed During Season 2 - Exclusive
Prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker has starred in several "Star Wars" animated projects throughout the years, using his vocal skills to create characters including Captain Rex, Commander Cody, Admiral Trench, Ephraim Bridger, and various clone troopers in series such as "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels." But there was a special group of five experimental clones that he voiced in the final season of "The Clone Wars" that Baker grew attached to dubbed "the Bad Batch," and luckily for the voice star, they got their own spin-off series in 2021.
