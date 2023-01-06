ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

KSLTV

Can climate change affect Utah’s chance for Winter Games return?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Outdoor Retailer Show hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday about climate and sustainability and how those issues will impact the potential for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic games again in Utah. Several former winter Olympians joined Salt Lake City’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, to discuss...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor

OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Outdoor Retailer show returns to Utah after 5-year hiatus

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday marked a big day in Utah as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer made its official return to Utah. This comes six years after controversy pushed it out of state. Outdoor Retailer kicked off this year’s events on Monday with a summit at Brighton Resort....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Skier, 38, dies at Wasatch Peaks Ranch

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A 38-year-old man died Sunday in a ski accident at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. According to Sgt. Todd Christensen with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was skiing at the resort when he hit a snowbank and died on the scene. Morgan police and ski...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Outdoor Retailer makes its big return to Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah veteran reunited with dog tags

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Connections can be made with the click of a button, and social media was able to connect a South Jordan dentist and a Cedar City veteran in a very special way. “I was a very young dentist, I traveled to Vietnam with Operation Smile, so...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Avalanche slides at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — A natural avalanche occurred Tuesday morning in the Bridal Veil Falls area of Provo Canyon, and state troopers are asking drivers to avoid stopping in the area. Exclusive video from KSL’s Chopper 5 showed the slide was blocking parts of the Provo River and Provo Canyon...
PROVO, UT
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake County ends its COVID-19 emergency status

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — After nearly three years, the Salt Lake County Health Department ended its COVID emergency status Tuesday. Dr. Angela Dunn, Executive Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, wrote a letter to Salt Lake County Council on Dec. 23 stating that she and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson believe the status is no longer needed.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

UDOT hosts open house for Kimball Junction area plan

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation is revealing its plans to improve Kimball Junction roads Tuesday. UDOT planners are calling it the Kimball Junction and State Route 224 area plan. It would ease congestion in and out of Park City, Utah, on the Interstate-80 and SR-224 interchange.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Winter weather keeps Utah auto body shops busy

RIVERTON, Utah — It’s a good thing Fix Auto in Riverton has thick walls. Otherwise, those who live and work nearby would hear how busy they are all day every day. “We’re extremely busy. We got more cars than we can possibly know what to do with,” Jeremiah Davidson said. “These are all the cracked bumpers, doors, fenders, hoods, all that stuff.”
RIVERTON, UT

