4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
Can climate change affect Utah’s chance for Winter Games return?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Outdoor Retailer Show hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday about climate and sustainability and how those issues will impact the potential for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic games again in Utah. Several former winter Olympians joined Salt Lake City’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, to discuss...
KSLTV
2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor
OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
KSLTV
Outdoor Retailer show returns to Utah after 5-year hiatus
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday marked a big day in Utah as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer made its official return to Utah. This comes six years after controversy pushed it out of state. Outdoor Retailer kicked off this year’s events on Monday with a summit at Brighton Resort....
KSLTV
Skier, 38, dies at Wasatch Peaks Ranch
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A 38-year-old man died Sunday in a ski accident at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. According to Sgt. Todd Christensen with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was skiing at the resort when he hit a snowbank and died on the scene. Morgan police and ski...
KSLTV
Outdoor Retailer makes its big return to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
KSLTV
Utah veteran reunited with dog tags
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Connections can be made with the click of a button, and social media was able to connect a South Jordan dentist and a Cedar City veteran in a very special way. “I was a very young dentist, I traveled to Vietnam with Operation Smile, so...
KSLTV
Avalanche slides at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — A natural avalanche occurred Tuesday morning in the Bridal Veil Falls area of Provo Canyon, and state troopers are asking drivers to avoid stopping in the area. Exclusive video from KSL’s Chopper 5 showed the slide was blocking parts of the Provo River and Provo Canyon...
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers call for ‘culture shift,’ budget increase for state’s child welfare system
SALT LAKE CITY –- Mia Chase wanted to help. That’s why she became an advocate for kids inside Utah’s child welfare system. “It took its toll on me emotionally,” she told the KSL Investigators. Last year, she made the difficult decision to step away from her role as a volunteer with Utah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA.)
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
KSLTV
Salt Lake County ends its COVID-19 emergency status
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — After nearly three years, the Salt Lake County Health Department ended its COVID emergency status Tuesday. Dr. Angela Dunn, Executive Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, wrote a letter to Salt Lake County Council on Dec. 23 stating that she and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson believe the status is no longer needed.
KSLTV
On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas
SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
kjzz.com
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
KSLTV
UDOT hosts open house for Kimball Junction area plan
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation is revealing its plans to improve Kimball Junction roads Tuesday. UDOT planners are calling it the Kimball Junction and State Route 224 area plan. It would ease congestion in and out of Park City, Utah, on the Interstate-80 and SR-224 interchange.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KSLTV
Winter weather keeps Utah auto body shops busy
RIVERTON, Utah — It’s a good thing Fix Auto in Riverton has thick walls. Otherwise, those who live and work nearby would hear how busy they are all day every day. “We’re extremely busy. We got more cars than we can possibly know what to do with,” Jeremiah Davidson said. “These are all the cracked bumpers, doors, fenders, hoods, all that stuff.”
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigating alleged assault by two boys against California man
SALT LAKE CITY — A couple visiting Salt Lake City recounts an unsettling and scary encounter, claiming two young boys physically attacked the husband after shooting him several times with what looked to be pellet guns. The injuries were serious enough to send him to the hospital, and now...
KSLTV
VIDEO: snowboarder caught in avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Intense video shows a man who survived being caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Sunday. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the slide was triggered in the Argenta area of Kessler Peak unintentionally by a snowboarder in the Greaseball Couloir section. The...
