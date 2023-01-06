ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Everything You Need To Know About the Black American Heritage Flag, Including Its History and What It Symbolizes

By Renee Hanlon
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twolh_0k64C4xK00

Learn about what it symbolizes and its significance for Black Americans.

As the name of the flag suggests, the Black American Heritage Flag is a symbol that represents the culture and history of African Americans. For centuries, people from all over the world have waved the flags of their homeland to display a sense of pride for where they came from. And after being created in 1967, this flag is now embraced by Black Americans celebrating and honoring America's Black culture.

You will typically see the Black American Heritage Flag flown during Black History Month , if not year-round. And although the flag does not include all of the colors used to represent Black History Month , each color in this flag and its symbol has a distinct meaning.

Learn all about the Black American Heritage Flag as we look at the details of what the flag stands for, who designed it and why it needed to be created.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Related: February Is Black History Month! What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

What Does the Black American Heritage Flag Stand For?

The Black American Heritage Flag represents the pride and accomplishments of Black Americans. But it is even more than that. Along with celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans, this flag also symbolizes the struggles and pain that were endured throughout history. In remembering both the accomplishments and the pain, this flag was created as a way to make progress and offer hope to Black Americans.

The flag is made up of the colors red and black with a distinct symbol in gold. A lot of thought went into the design of the flag and each part of it has a significant meaning.

Like the colors for Black History Month, red represents the innocent blood shed by Black Americans throughout America's history and black signifies pride in the Black race. The color gold, in the symbol, represents intellect, prosperity and peace . And the symbol itself—made up of a blunted sword and a fig wreath—has its own meaning. The sword is meant to instill pride and the fig wreath symbolizes peace, prosperity and everlasting life .

Who Designed the Black American Heritage Flag?

Melvin Charles and Gleason T. Jackson designed the flag in 1967. However, their inspiration began much earlier, when Charles realized that other groups of people, like those with Italian and Hispanic heritage, had a flag at parades, while African Americans did not. Charles and Jackson put a lot of thought, research and intentionality into creating the Black American Heritage Flag, as Charles discussed with PBS .

The Rallying Point by Melvin Charles, $20.00 on Amazon

Charles also wrote a book called The Rallying Point . In it, he describes the struggle to promote the Black American Heritage Flag. It details all of the ups and downs that Charles and Jackson went through while attempting to promote the flag. Their story is a lesson in perseverance against all odds.

As Charles says in the book, "That we have survived at all is testimony to that strength and greatness and that survival is warrant enough to justify finding pride in who we are. The flag was meant to symbolize that pride. It still does."

The Rallying Point

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNNX0_0k64C4xK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yVZK_0k64C4xK00

To read their story and learn more about how the flag came to be, you can find the details in their book. The Rallying Point By Melvin Charles, $20.00 on Amazon

Related: 120 Inspiring Quotes for Black History Month: ‘Freedom Is Never Given’

Why Was the Black American Heritage Flag Created?

In general, flags are used as a visual symbol of a cause or identity. The use of flags goes all the way back to ancient Roman times, representing military affiliations on the battlefield.

Today, flags are used to unite and remember the past. Each country can turn to its respective flag to feel that sense of solidarity and loyalty to its homeland. For this very reason, the Black American Heritage Flag was created.

Related: Who Are Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's Kids? All About the Racial Justice Activists' Family

Black American Heritage Flags for Purchase

3 x 5 Black Heritage Flag, $14.99 on Amazon

XIFAN Premium Black American Heritage Flag 1967, 3x5 FT Heavyweight 100D Quality Polyester, Vibrant Print Double Stitched, Black Lives Matter Indoor Outdoor Decoration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wG7A_0k64C4xK00

3 x 5 Black Heritage Flag, $19.95 on Amazon

GREAIR Black American Heritage Flag 3-Ply Double Sided Black History Month Banner For Outdoor&Indoor Decoration 3x5Ft (A)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTqzM_0k64C4xK00

Window Hanging Flag, $8.95 on Amazon

Black American Heritage Flag (1967) - Window Hanging Flag (Shield)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpzpv_0k64C4xK00

Next Up: Feed Your Soul with 24 Traditional Side Dishes to Honor Black History Month

Comments / 3

Related
The Hill

It’s time to tell the story of Black success, not Black victimhood

When we remember great black American leaders of the 20th century, we think of Martin and Malcolm. But for far too long, we’ve forgotten about Marcus. And among those who do remember Marcus Garvey, too few know his real legacy. To some, he was a “Black Moses” who tried and ultimately failed to initiate a…
VI TECHNO-HUB

Uncovering the Rich Legacy of African American Coal Town History

In this article, we will take a deep dive into the rich legacy of African American coal town history. We will uncover the struggles, triumphs, and unique culture of these towns and their communities, which have been hidden and overlooked for too long. We will explore the stories of the people of these towns and the legacies they have left behind. By looking at their contributions and experiences, we can gain a deeper understanding of African American culture and its influence in the United States. We will also discuss how the legacy of coal town history can be preserved, and how it can be used to inspire future generations. Finally, we will examine the potential of these stories to shape and enrich our lives. Through this exploration, we can uncover a meaningful and powerful part of our history and culture.
rolling out

Boyah J. Farah discusses racism in his book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’

Somalian-American Boyah J. Farah survived significant hardship in the country of his birth only to experience firsthand the dehumanization of Blacks when he arrived in his adopted land, the United States. His book about American racism, America Made Me a Black Man, offers a singular, eye-opening perspective at a time of profound racial reckoning.
Essence

What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?

The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Washington Examiner

Time magazine slammed after article claims exercising reinforces white supremacy

The No. 1 New Year's resolution is to hit the gym and get fit. Now, some Twitter users are absolutely eviscerating Time magazine after an article claimed exercising is racist. The article is centered on a new book, Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America’s Exercise Obsession. Time interviews the author, Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, who claims exercise is linked to “reinforcing white supremacy.” The article, titled “The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts about the History of U.S. Physical Fitness,” claims the trend of exercising is only geared toward white women. Petrzela says racists thought, “White women should start building up their strength because we need more white babies.”
The Jewish Press

Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?

The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
Essence

On The 100th Anniversary Of The Rosewood Massacre, We Honor Its Black Victims And Their Descendants Pushing For Reparations

Descendants of the racist Rosewood killings talk to ESSENCE about those who were lost and look ahead at the next 100 years. Last week, Jan. 1-7, marked the 100th Anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre. In remembrance of this centennial anniversary, the University of Florida is hosting Remembering Rosewood, a weeklong commemoration of events from January 8-14, 2023.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Guardian

Blaccine: First Dose review – Black voices speak out about the pandemic

These three audio dramas take us back to the dark days of the pandemic. The stories, produced by Stockroom and Pitlochry Festival theatre in association with Naked Productions, are told from a Black British perspective and take in a sweep of subjects, from the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests to the slow uptake of the first Covid-19 vaccine in Black British communities.
Parade

Parade

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy