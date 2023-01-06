Former USC athletics official sentenced to prison in admissions scandal

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 25: Donna Heinel, rear left, of California, who was senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California, departs the John Joseph Moakley United State Courthouse in Boston on March 25, 2019. A dozen sports coaches and test administrators who are accused in a massive college admissions scandal appeared in a federal courtroom in Boston for the first time Monday, pleading not guilty to taking part in a multimillion-dollar scheme to help the children of wealthy clients get into selective colleges. Each defendant was arraigned on a charge of racketeering conspiracy, a crime that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A former USC athletics administrator was sentenced on Friday, January 6, to six months behind bars for her role in the fraud and bribery scheme in which the children of wealthy parents gained admission to some of the country's top universities as fake sports recruits.

Donna Heinel, 61, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $160,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Heinel pleaded guilty in November 2021 in Boston federal court to "honest services" wire fraud for arranging for more than two dozen students to get into USC in exchange for over $1.3 million in bribes.

Prosecutors wrote in court papers that Heinel "abused a position of trust in a manner that significantly facilitated the commission of the offense."

Heinel worked with the scheme's organizer, William "Rick" Singer, to coordinate students' admissions to USC as fake athletic recruits over a four-year period beginning in 2014.

Singer was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. He was also ordered to forfeit $8.7 million in assets tied to the scheme.

According to the complaint filed in March 2019, Heinel presented applicants to admissions committees in exchange for payments from Singer. Before she entered into the plea deal, Heinel was heading to trial on a series of federal charges including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire

fraud. She faced up to 60 years behind bars if convicted on all counts,

prosecutors noted.

Almost 55 people were charged in the case, including nearly three dozen parents who subsequently pleaded guilty, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Parents have received punishments ranging from probation to 15 months in prison.

Singer, the Newport Beach consultant at the center of the scheme, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud and obstruction. Heinel admitted to helping funnel cash to Singer and making $20,000 a month in a phony consulting deal with him.

In 2008, while working at the university, Heinel established a side business, Clear the Clearinghouse, wherein she advised high school administrators on NCAA guidelines for athletes, a service that is usually available for free. Her annual fee for the service was reportedly up to $700.

Heinel, who was let go by USC on the day she was indicted, listed her Long Beach home for just under $2 million in the wake of the scandal. Three other members of USC's athletics staff were also indicted in the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation.

