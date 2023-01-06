ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former USC athletics official sentenced to prison in admissions scandal

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAniC_0k64C0QQ00

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 25: Donna Heinel, rear left, of California, who was senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California, departs the John Joseph Moakley United State Courthouse in Boston on March 25, 2019. A dozen sports coaches and test administrators who are accused in a massive college admissions scandal appeared in a federal courtroom in Boston for the first time Monday, pleading not guilty to taking part in a multimillion-dollar scheme to help the children of wealthy clients get into selective colleges. Each defendant was arraigned on a charge of racketeering conspiracy, a crime that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A former USC athletics administrator was sentenced on Friday, January 6, to six months behind bars for her role in the fraud and bribery scheme in which the children of wealthy parents gained admission to some of the country's top universities as fake sports recruits.

Donna Heinel, 61, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $160,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Heinel pleaded guilty in November 2021 in Boston federal court to "honest services" wire fraud for arranging for more than two dozen students to get into USC in exchange for over $1.3 million in bribes.

Prosecutors wrote in court papers that Heinel "abused a position of trust in a manner that significantly facilitated the commission of the offense."

Heinel worked with the scheme's organizer, William "Rick" Singer, to coordinate students' admissions to USC as fake athletic recruits over a four-year period beginning in 2014.

Singer was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. He was also ordered to forfeit $8.7 million in assets tied to the scheme.

According to the complaint filed in March 2019, Heinel presented applicants to admissions committees in exchange for payments from Singer. Before she entered into the plea deal, Heinel was heading to trial on a series of federal charges including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire
fraud. She faced up to 60 years behind bars if convicted on all counts,
prosecutors noted.

Almost 55 people were charged in the case, including nearly three dozen parents who subsequently pleaded guilty, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Parents have received punishments ranging from probation to 15 months in prison.

Singer, the Newport Beach consultant at the center of the scheme, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud and obstruction. Heinel admitted to helping funnel cash to Singer and making $20,000 a month in a phony consulting deal with him.

In 2008, while working at the university, Heinel established a side business, Clear the Clearinghouse, wherein she advised high school administrators on NCAA guidelines for athletes, a service that is usually available for free. Her annual fee for the service was reportedly up to $700.

Heinel, who was let go by USC on the day she was indicted, listed her Long Beach home for just under $2 million in the wake of the scandal. Three other members of USC's athletics staff were also indicted in the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Danny Masterson to be re-tried on rape charges

Los Angeles prosecutors say they will re-try actor Danny Masterson on charges of raping three women. A downtown Los Angeles jury in November was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the three charges facing the "That '70s Show" actor, prompting a mistrial. A judge Tuesday rejected defense efforts to get the charges dismissed and scheduled jury selection in a new trial to begin March 29.Masterson, 46, was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home. During last year's trial, jurors leaned in favor of acquittal on all three counts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws – Includes Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz Counties

Understaffing at the facilities resulted in unnecessary amputations, the spread of diseases, and a high number of unreported sexual assault cases. January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing a preliminary injunction against 19 California skilled nursing facilities operated under the Mariner chain (Mariner Health) for violating federal and state laws and regulations over a five-year period. The Attorney General and District Attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties allege that Mariner Health violated California’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by understaffing its facilities and subjecting its patients to negligent care while inflating their skilled nursing facilities advertised ratings to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The injunction was granted by the Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, January 6, and allows for oversight of five of Mariner Health’s skilled nursing facilities to ensure compliance with state staffing laws. The injunction also allows for the oversight of 19 of Mariner Health’s facilities to ensure compliance with federal and state discharge regulations.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Harvey Weinstein sentencing set for Feb. 23 by judge

A judge Monday set sentencing for Feb. 23 for former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted in December of sexually assaulting a woman in the Los Angeles area.Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed to allow the defense additional time to file a motion for a new trial for Weinstein, who was convicted Dec. 19 of one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object. All three of those counts related to a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, with the crimes occurring on or about Feb. 18, 2013."I expect it will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Former LA Care worker ties resignation to disparate treatment, comments

A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss. Marilyn Dyson‘s Los Angeles...
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Playoff Fan Central is raising funds for LAUSD

For football fans who want to do more than just watch, it's game time at the interactive, activity filled Playoff Fan Central exhibit at the L.A. Convention Center. PFC is a 300,000 square-foot experience, going on through the weekend, giving fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship.Elon Werner of PFC grabbed some footballs and talked with Tena Ezzeddine about the Extra Yard for Teachers display, a fundraiser for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Every tossed ball that hits the target, brings in $1 for LAUSD. So far, Werner said the Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation has raised about $1,500 for the district with the ball toss."And this is something the College Football Playoffs has done in every host city. We want to give back to the community. So the game is here this weekend, but when we leave we want to leave a positive impact on education, on the students all over L.A.," said Werner. The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship takes place Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.For more information on the Playoff Fan Central event at the L.A. Convention Center, visit: https://losangeles2023.com/events/
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge

LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Prosecutor’s error leads to dismissal of indictments of former Orange County police officers

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted on June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
PASADENA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account

January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA Council votes again to end COVID state of emergency

The City Council voted again to end Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of local emergency at the end of the month, after a motion to extend the emergency and keep in place temporary tenant protections failed today.The council voted in December to set an end date for the emergency after extending it indefinitely every month since March 2020. Council members Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez again filed an amending motion to scrap the end date, which fell one vote short of the eight required. A similar motion fell two votes short in December.California's COVID-19 state of emergency is set to expire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
27K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy