ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden's new border plan undercuts campaign vow to restore asylum access

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUTwo_0k64Bx0t00

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's move this week to block migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border aims to reduce record crossings and shield him from Republican criticism but is a turn away from his campaign promise to restore access to asylum.

Initial backlash to Biden's policy shift also signals it could be challenged in court, from both those who favor restricting immigration and advocates for asylum seekers.

The Democratic president on Thursday announced a new two-pronged strategy that pairs deterrence measures blocking Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border while opening new legal, limited pathways into the United States for them.

"We can’t stop people from making the journey, but we can require them to come here ... in an orderly way under U.S. law," Biden said during a speech at the White House.

Some fellow Democrats, former Biden officials and immigration advocates lambasted his decision to expand COVID border restrictions implemented under Republican former President Donald Trump even after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in April 2022 that they are no longer needed for public health reasons.

The restrictions, known as Title 42, allow U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrants caught at the border back to Mexico without the chance to claim asylum in the United States. Mexico had only been accepting returns of its own citizens and some Central Americans until agreeing recently to accept Venezuelans in October and now the additional nationalities.

The Biden administration tried last year to end the Title 42 border restrictions, but U.S. courts have left them in place and legal challenges are ongoing.

While the administration must keep the Title 42 order, it does not need to broaden its use, say some frustrated advocates.

"It doesn't make sense to say you're opposed to it but also expand it," said Alida Garcia, a former Biden senior adviser on migration and vice president of advocacy at the pro-immigration group FWD.us.

NO ACTION FROM CONGRESS

To be sure, some Democrats and analysts view the plan as a pragmatic way to address record numbers of migrants arriving at the border in the absence of any legislative solution from Congress.

The court rulings that left the Title 42 order in place give the Biden administration time to experiment with different strategies. Under Biden's new program, up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela will be allowed to apply for temporary legal entry to the United States via air if they have U.S. sponsors.

Angela Kelley, a former senior counselor for immigration and border at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under Biden, said the coming months could be "a testing period to see whether the legal pathways can ease the pressures at the border."

While Biden won some accolades from some Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin for the new border restrictions, Republicans showed no signs of easing their attacks on his border record, even as their party struggled to select a speaker in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representative Nanette Barragan, the Democratic chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, praised the new legal pathways for migrants in a statement on Friday but said the lawmakers were disappointed with the expansion of the Title 42 order, which "has denied asylum seekers their rights to due process for far too long."

Eleanor Acer, refugee protection director at Human Rights First, said opening up more ways for migrants to legally enter the United States is a positive step, but the restrictions on asylum are "right out of the Trump playbook."

"The Biden administration is saying that they will be making tweaks," Acer said, "but it is still at the end of the day an entry and transit ban."

MOST VULNERABLE LEFT OUT?

The humanitarian entry program for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans builds on a Biden program launched in October that blocked Venezuelans at the border but allowed up to 24,000 to apply to enter the United States by air.

About 11,500 Venezuelans entered under the program that started in October, according to the Mexican government, while the number of Venezuelans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border plummeted.

Savitri Arvey, senior policy adviser at advocacy group Women's Refugee Commission, said the Venezuela program favored more affluent migrants with U.S. connections and passports, and "didn't address the needs of the most vulnerable people."

Legal challenges could arise from both conservatives trying to halt the humanitarian entry program and immigration advocates opposed to any proposed changes that limit asylum access and speed up deportations.

Biden's plan could also fail to deter border crossings. While the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border plunged after they were blocked in October, whether that could happen again with other nationalities remains unclear.

Migrants could also turn to riskier routes to avoid detection. In the case of Cubans and Haitians, that could mean dangerous journeys by boat.

(This story has been refiled to correct year in fifth paragraph.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 60

Flying Dutchman
8d ago

Economic hardship is not grounds for asylum. The vast majority do not qualify. The demented fool has let 5 million illegal immigrants in, since he took office. They’ve been dispersed throughout the country and they are not going anywhere.

Reply(2)
46
INDIE
8d ago

Stop handing out money and health care to them people and they will stop coming here. You sure in the hill wouldn't get that if you went to their country.

Reply(1)
36
BIDENS BLUNDER
8d ago

Two faced Biden. No surprise. He also was going to re-unite the country before he called Republicans a bunch of names. Everything in his life has been a series of lies.

Reply(1)
36
Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy