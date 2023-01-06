Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Why DeFi should expect more hacks this year: Blockchain security execs
Decentralized finance (DeFi) investors should buckle themselves up for another big year of exploits and attacks as new projects enter the market and hackers become more sophisticated. Executives from blockchain security and auditing firms HashEx, Beosin and Apostro were interviewed for Drofa’s “An Overview of DeFi Security In 2022” report,...
CoinTelegraph
Voyager tells court Binance acquisition plan is ‘sound business judgment,’ urgently needed
Bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital filed documents in a United States court on Jan. 8 in response to objections raised to the Binance.US proposal to buy out its debt. Voyager announced it had approved the offer on Dec. 19. The Securities and Exchange Commission, four states, the U.S. trustee and Alameda Research filed objections to it.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
CoinTelegraph
Digital Currency Group under investigation by US authorities: Report
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, is under investigation by the United States Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto service Tap Global becomes first 2023 listing on UK stock exchange
UK crypto app Tap Global has become the first 2023 listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE), according to a Jan. 10 press release from the company. The listing was accomplished through a reverse takeover by Quetzal Capital. Tap provides fiat banking services, a crypto swap service that sources crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Binance employees to adhere to 90-day period prior to trading
Crypto exchange Binance has been a major talking point since the downfall of FTX, both inside and outside of the crypto industry. The company and its founder, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, have been under a microscope in an attempt to keep the behemoth in line. On Jan. 10, a...
CoinTelegraph
The ‘Elon effect’ shows how opinion leaders shape the fintech market
The power that influencers have in affecting public perception and therefore causing alterations in the value of a product, service, asset or currency has increased to the point where they can crash or uplift entire markets with their content and takes. The Elon Effect. In 2021, Elon Musk could send...
CoinTelegraph
‘Infected by fraud’ — Projects claim CoinMarketCap airdrops were gamed
Two crypto projects have cried foul play over promotional airdrops conducted by CoinMarketCap (CMC) on their behalf, which they allege was "gamed" for the benefit of a small group of exploiters. These promotional airdrops — designed to be distributed to thousands of wallets to raise awareness of a crypto project...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong wants to become crypto hub despite industry crisis
The government of Hong Kong remains committed to the development of cryptocurrency infrastructure despite the ongoing industry crisis triggered by the FTX collapse. According to Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan, the local government and regulators are open to collaboration with crypto and fintech startups in 2023. Speaking at...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi-type projects received the highest number of attacks in 2022: Report
It’s no secret that in 2022 the world of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) experienced a slew of major exploits and attacks. From the Ronin bridge attack to the Nomad hack, the top 10 exploits alone saw over $2 billion lost. In the Beosin Global Web3 Security Report 2022,...
CoinTelegraph
Swyftx to chop its ‘Earn’ program this week, citing murky regulations
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to shutter its crypto-interest product this week, citing a “constantly changing regulatory landscape” for crypto products in the country. From Jan. 10, the crypto exchange will cease to operate the “Earn” program, with users having their entire Earn balances returned to their...
CoinTelegraph
NY law firm investigates potential ‘securities fraud’ at Core Scientific
A New York-based law firm says it has begun an investigation into whether Bitcoin miner Core Scientific and its leadership potentially engaged in “securities fraud and other unlawful business practices" that led to its stock price falling on several occasions. According to securities class action firm Pomerantz LLP, the...
Benzinga
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV
Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
An ex-Coinbase staffer's brother was just hit with the first-ever sentence for crypto insider trading
Prosecutors said Nikhil Wahi started getting confidential tips in 2020 from his brother, who was a Coinbase product manager at the time.
CoinTelegraph
Layer 1 EVM oracle platform Flare launches to boost interoperable DApps
Flare, a new layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchain platform, has gone live with the launch of two core protocols aimed at powering decentralized interoperability applications. The platform serves as an oracle network that allows developers to build applications that are aimed at being interoperable with different blockchains and internet platforms...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data suggests a BTC price pump above $18K won’t be easy
Traders might rejoice now that Bitcoin price ventured above $17,400, but 27 long days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) last breached the $17,250 resistance. On December 13, after a two-week-long lateral movement, Bitcoin posted a 6.5% rally toward $18,000 and even though the current movement still lacks strength, traders believe that a retest of the $18,250 resistance remains possible.
CoinTelegraph
Flare (FLR) airdrops 15% of total supply to XRP holders before correcting by 76%
The Flare (FLR) token airdrop began on Jan. 9, nearly two years after a snapshot of XRP (XRP) holders took place on Dec. 12, 2020. The FLR airdrop was distributed at a ratio of 1.0073 FLR per 1 XRP, with 15% of the total supply released to the community. A...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price taps $17.5K as traders in ‘disbelief’ doubt crypto rally
Bitcoin (BTC) staged a brief but promising return to $17,500 overnight on Jan. 11 as newfound strength lingered. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting new local highs of $17,504 on Bitstamp. Almost tying with the peak from Dec. 16, the pair displayed rare upside momentum against...
CoinTelegraph
Yearn.finance opens vault deployment access to all users
Decentralized yield protocol Yearn.finance said in a Jan. 9 tweet that all users can now create sophisticated Permissionless Vault Factories on its platform. The current version of Vault Factory works with stablecoin-swapping platform Curve Finance and its liquidity provider (LP) tokens and features three premade yield strategies. “Our new Permissionless...
Comments / 0