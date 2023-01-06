ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Here’s The Scenarios That Lead To A Neutral Site AFC Championship Game

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exFsl_0k64Bh8V00

If you've been following the NFL this week, it's likely that you've heard rumblings about the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site.

As it turns out this Friday, those rumors were true.

The NFL and its owners recently approved a modification to the AFC postseason as a result of the cancelled Bills-Bengals game on Monday. As part of the resolution, and dependent on the result of several Week 18 matchups, the AFC Championship Game could be played at a neutral site.

That begs one question - what are the outcomes that would lead to neutral site AFC Championship Game?

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has you covered this Friday.

Don't worry, though, if the following graphic appears confusing, we'll explain further below.

Let's lay out a foundation.

Kansas City is locked into either the No. 1 or 2 seed in the AFC, regardless of the result of their Week 18 matchup with Las Vegas. They cannot fall to the No. 3 seed after this Sunday.

Cincinnati, conversely, is guaranteed to be either the No. 2 or 3 seed, depending on what happens in their game Sunday against Baltimore. They are eliminated from contending for the No. 1 seed.

Buffalo's playoff positioning is a little more tricky. Currently the No. 2 seed, the Bills could jump to the top spot in the conference or fall down to the No. 3 seed after Sunday.

Now that a framework is set, we can dive into how each teams' Week 18 matchup might affect their playoff seeding.

Starting with the Chiefs, Kansas City will lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over Las Vegas. With a loss and a Buffalo win, the Kansas City franchise will fall to the No. 2 seed.

For Cincinnati, a win in Week 18 plus a Buffalo loss would earn the Bengals the No. 2 seed in the conference. If the Bengals and Bills both win this Sunday or Cincinnati falls to Baltimore, the Bengals would be the No. 3 seed.

The Bills, on the other hand, can improve to the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win in Week 18 plus a Kansas City loss.

Buffalo will remain the No. 2 seed, however, under these three scenarios: Chiefs and Bills both win Sunday, Chiefs win/Bills lose/Bengals lose or Chiefs lose/Bills lose/Bengals lose.

With a loss against the Patriots on Sunday and a Bengals win, the Bills would fall to the No. 3 spot.

Here's where things get interesting, so buckle up.

A neutral site AFC Championship game will take place if these two conditions occur:

  • Each team played a different number of regular-season games.
  • The lower-seeded team could have been the No. 1 seed if they'd played a full 17-game regular season.

If Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC title game, four of the eight outcomes after Week 18 would lead to a neutral site matchup. If Kansas City and Buffalo both win this Sunday and enter the AFC Championship game as the No. 1 and 2 seeds, the game will be played at a neutral site.

Further, with a loss from both the Chiefs and Bills in Week 18 (regardless of the Bengals' outcome), an AFC title game between the two clubs would be played on a neutral site.

If Buffalo wins and Kansas City loses on Sunday, though, a potential title game would be played in Buffalo. The opposite is also true with a Chiefs win and Bills loss.

Since the Bengals have already been eliminated from the No. 1 seed, the scenarios that lead to Cincinnati playing in a neutral site AFC Championship game are much fewer.

Assuming Kansas City and Cincinnati meet in that game, the only Week 18 outcome that would lead to it being played at a neutral site is both a Chiefs and Bills loss combined with a Bengals win. In this scenario, the Bengals meet the second condition listed above and could have been the No. 1 seed if they'd played their full schedule.

All other Chiefs-Bengals title game matchups would be played in Arrowhead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Sent Message To Tee Higgins On Sunday

Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field on Sunday, but that doesn't mean his presence wasn't felt.  Hamlin is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, so he took to Twitter to cheer on the Buffalo Bills and respond to all the love he's been receiving via social media since he ...
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown.  The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy