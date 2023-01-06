Here’s The Scenarios That Lead To A Neutral Site AFC Championship Game

If you've been following the NFL this week, it's likely that you've heard rumblings about the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site.

As it turns out this Friday, those rumors were true.

The NFL and its owners recently approved a modification to the AFC postseason as a result of the cancelled Bills-Bengals game on Monday. As part of the resolution, and dependent on the result of several Week 18 matchups, the AFC Championship Game could be played at a neutral site.

That begs one question - what are the outcomes that would lead to neutral site AFC Championship Game?

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has you covered this Friday.

Don't worry, though, if the following graphic appears confusing, we'll explain further below.

Let's lay out a foundation.

Kansas City is locked into either the No. 1 or 2 seed in the AFC, regardless of the result of their Week 18 matchup with Las Vegas. They cannot fall to the No. 3 seed after this Sunday.

Cincinnati, conversely, is guaranteed to be either the No. 2 or 3 seed, depending on what happens in their game Sunday against Baltimore. They are eliminated from contending for the No. 1 seed.

Buffalo's playoff positioning is a little more tricky. Currently the No. 2 seed, the Bills could jump to the top spot in the conference or fall down to the No. 3 seed after Sunday.

Now that a framework is set, we can dive into how each teams' Week 18 matchup might affect their playoff seeding.

Starting with the Chiefs, Kansas City will lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over Las Vegas. With a loss and a Buffalo win, the Kansas City franchise will fall to the No. 2 seed.

For Cincinnati, a win in Week 18 plus a Buffalo loss would earn the Bengals the No. 2 seed in the conference. If the Bengals and Bills both win this Sunday or Cincinnati falls to Baltimore, the Bengals would be the No. 3 seed.

The Bills, on the other hand, can improve to the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win in Week 18 plus a Kansas City loss.

Buffalo will remain the No. 2 seed, however, under these three scenarios: Chiefs and Bills both win Sunday, Chiefs win/Bills lose/Bengals lose or Chiefs lose/Bills lose/Bengals lose.

With a loss against the Patriots on Sunday and a Bengals win, the Bills would fall to the No. 3 spot.

Here's where things get interesting, so buckle up.

A neutral site AFC Championship game will take place if these two conditions occur:

Each team played a different number of regular-season games.

The lower-seeded team could have been the No. 1 seed if they'd played a full 17-game regular season.

If Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC title game, four of the eight outcomes after Week 18 would lead to a neutral site matchup. If Kansas City and Buffalo both win this Sunday and enter the AFC Championship game as the No. 1 and 2 seeds, the game will be played at a neutral site.

Further, with a loss from both the Chiefs and Bills in Week 18 (regardless of the Bengals' outcome), an AFC title game between the two clubs would be played on a neutral site.

If Buffalo wins and Kansas City loses on Sunday, though, a potential title game would be played in Buffalo. The opposite is also true with a Chiefs win and Bills loss.

Since the Bengals have already been eliminated from the No. 1 seed, the scenarios that lead to Cincinnati playing in a neutral site AFC Championship game are much fewer.

Assuming Kansas City and Cincinnati meet in that game, the only Week 18 outcome that would lead to it being played at a neutral site is both a Chiefs and Bills loss combined with a Bengals win. In this scenario, the Bengals meet the second condition listed above and could have been the No. 1 seed if they'd played their full schedule.

All other Chiefs-Bengals title game matchups would be played in Arrowhead.