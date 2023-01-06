Read full article on original website
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Commercial Observer
Mitchellville, Md., Apartment Complex Lands $28M Refi
The Dolben Company has received $28.37 million in refinancing for Lake Arbor Towers, a 209-unit apartment community in Mitchellville, Md., near Washington, D.C. JLL facilitated the refinancing, securing a 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Eastern Bank. No other loan details were disclosed. “Eastern Bank offered a compelling execution and was willing...
mocoshow.com
Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville Has Been Sold
Per the Aubuchon Company: Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, MD to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. Following the closing early this year, the Aubuchon Company will operate 111 stores in 9 states.
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million
Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
CBS News
Maryland among top 10 states with highly educated population
For the first time in history, mathematics achievement scores in the United States dropped—from 241 in 2020 to 234 in 2022. As new research rolls in, the stark realities of the effects of COVID-19 on educational attainment are setting in. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
mocoshow.com
Store Closing Sales Begin at Macy’s in Gaithersburg
Clearance sales are underway at the Lakeforest Mall Macy’s (701 Russell Ave) in Gaithersburg. Last week Macy’s confirmed to Axios that it will be closing several locations in 2023. Currently everything in the store is between 10-40% off and discounts will increase as the store gets closer to its closing date.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania legislators seek to eliminate physician tie for nurse practitioners
Two Pennsylvania senators are seeking to eliminate the physician requirement for nurse practitioners, The Morning Call reported Jan. 9. Sens. Camera Bartolotta and Lisa Boscola are refiling a bill that would remove the requirement for nurse practitioners to collaborate with two physicians. Instead, practitioners would fulfill a three-year, 3,600-hour physician collaboration period before practicing independently.
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
Maryland hospitals running out of room because of COVID patients, staff shortages
BALTIMORE -- State hospitals are running out of room. The Maryland Hospital Association said many are at 90 percent capacity, some even completely full.This increased demand comes as hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages.January is around the time COVID-19 peaks in our hospitals. Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said in 2022 that almost 3,500 were in the hospital at one point.The latest state data shows, as of Jan. 9, there are 833 Maryland patients in the hospital with COVID."It sounds like a lot less, but we have tremendous demand for all the other kinds of care,"...
Political notes: Moore’s team expands, Hogan’s judicial record, Our Maryland rebrands, and more personnel news
Governor-elect's chief legislative affairs officer gets a posse of five deputies. The post Political notes: Moore’s team expands, Hogan’s judicial record, Our Maryland rebrands, and more personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Carfax: Odometer fraud on used cars is on the rise for the DC area
Thinking about buying a used car this year? With odometer fraud and other scams up around the D.C. region, you’ll need to find different ways to verify mileage on the vehicle you want to purchase. “A lot of people think that with digital odometers, that odometer can’t be manipulated....
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas lab owners charged in $107M Medicare fraud scheme
Three men who owned and operated a Texas genetic testing laboratory have been charged in an alleged $107 million Medicare fraud scheme. John Grisham, 49, of Hickory Creek, Texas; Rob Wilburn, 51, of San Antonio; and Richard Speights Jr., 52, of Lake Charles, La., allegedly conducted the Medicare and Medicare Advantage fraud scheme between January and October 2019, according to a Jan. 6 Justice Department news release.
fox5dc.com
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
mocoshow.com
Two MoCo Giant Pharmacy Locations Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes
Giant Food, the regional grocery chain, recently announced that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia, including two Montgomery County locations, are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Testing is administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code “GIANT”) to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Ranked 19th in WalletHub’s ‘2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family’ List
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. Maryland was ranked 19th overall, coming in at 8th place for ‘affordability’ and 10th place for ‘education & child care.’
governing.com
Commuter Ridership Is Disappearing. Can Mass Transit Adapt?
The trend toward working from home upended commuter patterns in Washington, D.C., and other cities with a large number of professional office workers. The change — precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic — has had significant impacts on transit ridership, a move that could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models.
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
