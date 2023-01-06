ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-Southern Cal official gets 6 months in college bribe case

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARAoJ_0k64Acl500

BOSTON — (AP) — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a nationwide college admissions scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits was sentenced Friday to six months in prison.

Donna Heinel was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to two years of probation and was ordered to forfeit $160,000.

Her sentencing came just two days after ringleader Rick Singer was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, by far the longest sentence in the so-called Operation Varsity Blues scandal that has led to convictions or guilty pleas from more than 50 people, including Hollywood actors and wealthy businesspeople.

The scheme involved bribes, embellished athletic accomplishments and entrance exam cheating to get the often unqualified children from wealthy families into some of the nation's most prestigious universities.

Heinel, Southern California's former senior associate athletic director, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to a charge of honest services wire fraud.

“Heinel abused her position as the liaison between USC’s athletic coaches and the subcommittee on athletic admissions by misleading the committee into approving the admission of approximately two dozen Singer applicants as purported athletic recruits when, in reality, the coaches had not recruited them and some did not even play the sport they were purportedly being recruited to play," the prosecution wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

When the university started to catch on and surprised high school counselors raised red flags, she lied to cover her tracks, and continued the scheme, prosecutors said.

“She remains reluctant to accept responsibility for her actions," prosecutors wrote.

Defense lawyers asked that she be spared prison time.

“Her conduct, for which she takes full responsibility, is not representative of who she was or is today," they wrote to the court. “An outwardly strong and powerful woman with a fragile and insecure inner being, Dr. Heinel’s fall from grace is the product of her own decision-making. But it is also the product of the pressures put upon her by a dysfunctional university school system at USC, and the powerful men who inhabited her orbit.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Ortiz, who is not required to enter a...
CBS Boston

Wahlburgers accused of "duping" customers in pickle lawsuit

BOSTON - Wahlburgers is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Massachusetts company over the pickles it sells in stores.Grillo's Pickles says the burger chain falsely claims their pickles are "fresh" and "all natural." But they say lab tests show Wahlburgers brand pickles have a preservative meant to extend their shelf life.Grillo's says they do not use preservatives in their own products. They claim Wahlburgers also uses similar packaging to Grillo's and says this can make things confusing for stores and customers and steer them away from buying Grillo's products."In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," Grillo's Pickles president Adam Kaufman said in a statement.  The lawsuit also names New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle Inc. and ARKK Food Company. WBZ-TV reached out to Wahlburgers for comment, but so far the company has not responded. The Wahlberg family opened the first Wahlburgers in Hingham in 2011. 
BOSTON, MA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy