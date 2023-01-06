Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
ABC 15 News
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Chandler convenience store
CHANDLER, AZ — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the East Valley this week!. Arizona Lottery says Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produced a million-dollar winner, along with many other small-prize winners. The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip store near Arizona Avenue and Germann Road in Chandler.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Million-dollar home prices not dropping as much in metro Phoenix
Metro Phoenix’s luxury home sales are not slowing as much as the rest of the housing market. That’s not typical. Often the million-dollar housing market slows first, with any bumps in the stock market and emerging concerns over a potential recession. Valley million-dollar home sales were down about...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Municipal Airport prepares for hundreds of private planes to arrive for Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Glendale Municipal Airport is busy preparing to welcome hundreds of people as two high-profile events are making their way to the Valley – at the same time. For now, the airport may look quiet, but soon everyone will be arriving as it’s located just two...
Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large
PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
inbusinessphx.com
Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location
To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
peoriatimes.com
Super Star Car Wash sells for $6.2 million
Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, recently announced the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 4,517-square-foot net-leased property in Peoria. The asset sold for $6,217,000. Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus &...
KTAR.com
2 down, 1 to go: Bed Bath and Beyond moving ahead with Valley store closures
PHOENIX — Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores during the current fiscal year, including three in metro Phoenix, the struggling retailer announced Tuesday. Two of the Valley stores already are shut, while the the Queen Creek Marketplace location at Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads is on the chopping block.
AZFamily
Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
phoenixmag.com
Buckeye Determined Not to Repeat the Mistakes of Fellow Suburbs Amid Record Growth
The Valley’s fastest-growing city is determined not to repeat the mistakes of its fellow suburbs. Jeff Caler remembers when he could step outside of his house in Buckeye and see the White Tank Mountains in all their ragged Proterozoic glory. That was only 17 years ago, when the insurance agent was among the first to move into Verrado, the Mayberry-styled master-planned community built on the former Caterpillar tractor proving grounds just north of a tract of manufactured homes.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Flower Child Chandler
It’s a brand new year and the perfect timing for the “eat more veggies” message Flower Child is sending to Chandler. The healthy, fast-casual restaurant opened a new location at The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, the sixth in Arizona. Located off the I-10 and Ray Road, the...
Carvana to scrap plans for new West Valley inspection center
Plans for Carvana's $65 million inspection and reconditioning center in Surprise are unlikely as the company faces potential bankruptcy and ongoing economic headwinds.
