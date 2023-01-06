Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op on January 13
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the first auction of 2023, Friday, January 13th, at the Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The auction is loaded with new and old stock toys, vintage furniture, expensive household items, antiques, jewelry, and...
SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc. Offers Full Service Residential Electrical Services
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical is a full service electrical contractor providing friendly and competitively priced service to homeowners and small businesses. Deets Mechanical provides emergency and scheduled residential service for any electrical need. All of Deets Mechanical electricians go through a background check process, drug screens, and have continued education on the latest national electrical codes so you can feel confident about having them in your home.
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
Gloria N. Terwilliger
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Mame (Marian) Estadt
Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 surrounded by her family. Born November 5,1939, she was the second of nine children to Paul and Martina Siegel. Mame was a graduate of North Clarion High School and Clarion State College. She married Dan Estadt on...
Dave K. Nelson
Dave K. Nelson, of Oil City, passed away in his home, on January 6, 2023, at the age of 85. He was born in Titusville, PA on June 19, 1937, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl (Dorothy) A. Nelson. Dave held his parents in high regard. His father was...
Cindy Stewart
Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, January 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1954, in Franklin, Cindy was the daughter of Mary Mitchell and the late Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell. She was married to Dewey Stewart for more than 40 years, and he...
Richard L. “Rick” Myers
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 4, 1952, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Milford R. Ashbaugh and Minnie E. Wencil Ashbaugh. After graduating high school, she attended the Career...
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)
“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
Engagement Announcement: Tyler Fulmer and Tomi Stewart
Eugene and Deborah Stewart, of Tionesta, have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tomi Stewart, to Tyler Fulmer. Tyler is the son of Dave and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin. Tomi and Tyler have known each other for 10 years. They are planning a traditional wedding on May...
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Cody James Donaldson
Cody James Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident January 5, 2023. Cody was born June 2, 1994 in Franklin PA to Michele and Rusty (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville. He is survived by his son Finnegan Donaldson who is 15 months, his parents Michele and...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Doughnut Holes
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Doughnut Holes – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Here’s a simple recipe to create a colorful and fun breakfast—or snack!. Ingredients. 2 cups confectioners’ sugar. 3 to 5 tablespoons frozen grape, cherry-pomegranate, or cranberry juice concentrate, thawed.
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
Man Jailed on Disorderly Conduct, Drug Possession in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 29-year-old man is behind bars on disorderly conduct and drug possession charges following an incident that occurred in Cranberry Township late Thursday night. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were alerted by a concerned citizen about a male walking around the drive-thru lanes...
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
